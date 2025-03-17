"Caitlin Clark effect" - WNBA fans abuzz as Indiana Fever earns nomination for major sports team award

Since drafting Caitlin Clark as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever has experienced a surge in popularity, an improved audience atmosphere and a competitive presence on the court.

They broke a seven-year Playoff drought in 2024 and have since seemingly become a free-agent destination. They've also unveiled plans for a new training facility. For all their efforts this past year, they received a nomination to the Sports Business Awards' Sports Team of the Year.

The nomination has earned various reactions from fans. Some people couldn't help but credit Caitlin Clark for it.

"Caitlin Clark Effect at work," one person commented.

Fans' response to Indiana Fever's nomination (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)

"CAITLIN CLARK FOREVER," another chimed in.

"Caitlin Clark effect but how Liberty wasn't nominated is beyond me. They won???" Someone chimed in.

Meanwhile, other fans simply rejoiced in the Fever's nomination for this significant award.

"That award is ours. Tripled attendance and the massive ratings," one person said.

"All American Team," one fan commented.

"Well deserved," another said.

Aside from the Indiana Fever, six other teams were nominated for the award across various sports. They are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Florida Panthers, Inter Miami CF, LA Dodgers, USA Gymnastics and Washington Commanders.

The Indiana Fever have made a series of interesting moves this past offseason

The Indiana Fever have been working to become genuine title contenders following Caitlin Clark's rise this past season. Their moves aren't limited to roster changes, either, as they seem focused on reinventing their franchise.

One of their more significant moves is a $78 million sports performance center. Per an official release from the organization, construction is planned to begin this August and become operational before the 2027 season.

They also changed their coaching staff by hiring Stephanie White as the team's new coach. White isn't new to Indiana: she was Lin Dunn's assistant (2011 to 2014) and briefly the team coach (2015-16), leading the Fever to a 20-14 record and a place in the WNBA Finals. However, her then-team lost to the Minnesota Lynx 2-3.

Aside from bringing back White, the Fever front office has also made considerable moves to revamp the team.

Perhaps their biggest roster moves are the acquisitions of DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. Bonner is a five-time All-Star who brings championship experience to the Indiana Fever, winning two titles with the Phoenix Mercury in 2009 and 2014.

Meanwhile, Howard is a one-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year who was part of three championship squads: the 2017 Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm (2018 and 2020).

