Caitlin Clark fans mock Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow for 'lowkey shade' at Fever star

Caitlin Clark caught some shade from both Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow at Monday night's WNBA Draft. While they were enjoying the red carpet before the draft began, former LSU teammates Van Lith and Morrow gave their opinion on Clark's talent when asked by media how they would rank her alongside WNBA stars like Sabrina Ionescu and Diana Taurasi.

Fans of Caitlin Clark took to X to react to each player's rankings of the three players. Both Van Lith and Morrow had the same approach to the excercise, choosing both Taurasi and Ionescu over Clark in the hypothetical. While all three players are great, Ionescu and Taurasi have much longer resumes as professionals, while Clark is off to arguably the best start ever as a pro.

One fan brought up a matchup that Hailey Van Lith and Morrow had with Caitlin Clark back in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Iowa Hawkeyes took down the LSU Tigers in Elite Eight behind 41 points from Caitlin Clark, who dominated both Van Lith and Morrow throughout the game. The fan said that players give Clark too much criticism, refusing to acknowledge her talent.

"ugh HVL seems to dislike CC since that iowa vs Louisville game," one fan said, bringing up another matchup between Van Lith and Clark. "...such a shame cuz I like her."

"The funniest thing is that the girl they're cutting up is going to destroy them this season several times over," another fan claimed.

"Lol. Bitterness in full effect," one fan commented.

Other fans said that the former LSU teammates' comments will only motivate Caitlin Clark to dominate when she sees them in the WNBA.

"If they're lucky combined they might get 1 win over that demon," one fan predicted.

"They are going to get massacred by Caitlin," another said.

How will Caitlin Clark respond to the shade being thrown at her?

Since she entered the league, Caitlin Clark has been at the center of drama and conflict, clashing with established WNBA stars and rubbing her fellow rookies the wrong way, including Angel Reese, who will welcome Hailey Van Lith to the Chicago Sky. While she has said that she doesn't give much attention to things said about her, Clark could use Van Lith and Morrow's comments as motivation.

When she faces off with both Van Lith's Sky and Morrow's Connecticut Sun in the regular season, the Fever will likely be favored because of Clark's overwhelming talent, combined with the improved roster she has around her. She is expected to be even better in her sophomore season after spending time in the offseason working with the Indiana Fever coaching staff to add strength to her game.

Caitlin Clark is expected to be one of the best players in the league again this season, and 41 of the Fever's 44 regular season games will be on national television, which has put a sour taste in some players' mouths. However, jabs thrown from players like Van Lith and Morrow could come back to haunt them when they face off with a motivated Clark in the regular season.

