Caitlin Clark has Fever’s photographer vibing to Taylor Swift on full blast after one shoot

Caitlin Clark's love for Taylor Swift is well-known. Apart from developing a close relationship with the singer, Clark has often watched Swift's shows. However, it was Indiana Fever photographer Jay Goldz who provided a closer look at the WNBA star's craze for Swift.

Goldz shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that the star guard made him play "Cruel Summer" during a photoshoot.

"@caitlinclark22 had me playing "T swift" at the shoot yesterday." Goldz wrote. "I get in the car and this song is playing at about 80% volume."

In November, Clark was in attendance at Swift's "Eras Tour" in Indianapolis. The two met after the show, and Swift gifted her merchandise, which Clark later wore. They were also seen together at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Clark has been out of action due to a groin injury. She is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday.

Fever coach Stephanie White draws plan to elevate Caitlin Clark's game

The Indiana Fever have been playing without Caitlin Clark since June 24. However, Stephanie White has done a decent job, keeping her team afloat in the hope of making the playoffs. With the chance of Clark returning to the lineup on Wednesday, White is hoping to make Indiana's offense more dangerous.

After DeWanna Bonner's departure, the Fever signed Aari McDonald, who has been highly productive for the team. She has handled most of the point guard responsibilities, while also positioning herself as another scoring threat.

After team practice on Monday, White revealed a new plan to make Clark more effective.

"I think it will be really good to be able to get Caitlin off the ball a little bit more in certain situations and playing on the floor with Aari gives her that opportunity to do that," White said.

"I think it can give (Clark) a break. I think it can give her and our team different looks when that happens. This is the first time we’ve been able to practice that so I look forward to exploring that a little bit more."

Since her rookie season, Clark has had to do a lot on offense, which is one of the reasons why she leads the league in turnovers per game. With McDonald sharing a lot of ball responsibility, a lot could work in Indiana's favor.

