Caitlin Clark flexes new custom Nike Kobe's in Fever season opener

Nike is still in the process of creating a logo for Caitlin Clark's much-awaited signature shoe. However, despite the wait, the sneaker giant is making the most of the opportunity by releasing shoes with Clark's print over them.

Ad

Ahead of the season opener against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky, Clark debuted a Player Exclusive Nike Kobe Bryant shoe. While revealing her new PE kicks, the Indiana Fever star was a pure comedy while interacting with the reporters.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Indy Star Sports' Chloe Peterson posted a video of The Athletic's Ben Pickman asking Clark if she was wearing new Kobe's. The Fever star came up with a hilarious reply. She also revealed the backstory of the new sneaker.

"They’re custom, so you won’t get them," Clark said. "But I think there was a Rookie of the Year Kobe PE. There is a picture that Fever took after the season when I had my trophy. I was in my red uniform, so it's based off of Nike design and they did well."

Ad

Clark also revealed that she has been successfully keeping the shoes away from the media's eyes.

"I have been wearing them in practice, but I take them off before you guys get there. Sorry," she added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Indiana Fever" set to drop next month

While sneaker fans won't be able to get their hands on the new Nike Kobe PE shoes, they have bigger news dropping in the next few weeks. According to Sports Illustrated's Kicks on SI, Nike is set to drop Kobe 5 Protro "Indiana Fever" in June next month.

Ad

Caitlin Clark wore the shoes for the playoff game against the Connecticut Sun and it was earlier reported to be Player Exclusive. The shoe features an orange design on the heels and a dark navy blue upper. The adult size will be sold at $190.

Ad

Caitlin Clark shows up in all business attire ahead of the season opener against Sky

On the first day at work, Caitlin Clark made a big statement ahead of her sophomore season with the Fever. Ahead of the season's first game, Clark entered Gainbridge Fieldhouse in all-black attire.

In a post by the Fever on X, Clark was seen entering the facility in an all-business tunnel fit. She wore a black suit, a pair of matching heels and a black tote bag.

Ad

Clark seemed pretty excited for the game and posed for pictures with a big smile and a victory hand sign.

Expand Tweet

The WNBA is making the most of the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Last season, Fever vs. Sky games gained the most attention in the WNBA because of the rivalry between the two stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More