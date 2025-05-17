Caitlin Clark flexes new custom Nike Kobe's in Fever season opener

Nike is still in the process of creating a logo for Caitlin Clark's much-awaited signature shoe. However, despite the wait, the sneaker giant is making the most of the opportunity by releasing shoes with Clark's print over them.
Ahead of the season opener against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky, Clark debuted a Player Exclusive Nike Kobe Bryant shoe. While revealing her new PE kicks, the Indiana Fever star was a pure comedy while interacting with the reporters.
Indy Star Sports' Chloe Peterson posted a video of The Athletic's Ben Pickman asking Clark if she was wearing new Kobe's. The Fever star came up with a hilarious reply. She also revealed the backstory of the new sneaker.
"They’re custom, so you won’t get them," Clark said. "But I think there was a Rookie of the Year Kobe PE. There is a picture that Fever took after the season when I had my trophy. I was in my red uniform, so it's based off of Nike design and they did well."
Clark also revealed that she has been successfully keeping the shoes away from the media's eyes.
"I have been wearing them in practice, but I take them off before you guys get there. Sorry," she added.
Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Indiana Fever" set to drop next month
While sneaker fans won't be able to get their hands on the new Nike Kobe PE shoes, they have bigger news dropping in the next few weeks. According to Sports Illustrated's Kicks on SI, Nike is set to drop Kobe 5 Protro "Indiana Fever" in June next month.
Caitlin Clark wore the shoes for the playoff game against the Connecticut Sun and it was earlier reported to be Player Exclusive. The shoe features an orange design on the heels and a dark navy blue upper. The adult size will be sold at $190.
Caitlin Clark shows up in all business attire ahead of the season opener against Sky
On the first day at work, Caitlin Clark made a big statement ahead of her sophomore season with the Fever. Ahead of the season's first game, Clark entered Gainbridge Fieldhouse in all-black attire.
In a post by the Fever on X, Clark was seen entering the facility in an all-business tunnel fit. She wore a black suit, a pair of matching heels and a black tote bag.
Clark seemed pretty excited for the game and posed for pictures with a big smile and a victory hand sign.
The WNBA is making the most of the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Last season, Fever vs. Sky games gained the most attention in the WNBA because of the rivalry between the two stars.