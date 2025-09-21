"Caitlin Clark is getting her Championship Ring in Year 2" - WNBA fans explode as shorthanded Fever torch Aces in semifinal series opener

The Indiana Fever have yet again proved their doubters wrong as they crushed the newly crowned MVP A'ja Wilson-led Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinal series. Indiana entered the matchup with a significant disadvantage, as six players were sidelined for the game.On the other hand, the Aces walked into the game fully healthy with no players on their injury list. Despite a thin roster, the Fever secured an important 89-73 win as Kelsey Mitchell stepped up her game, leading her team to victory.The fans online flooded social media with their excited comments on Indiana's big win on the away court.&quot;Caitlin Clark is getting her Championship Ring in Year 2,&quot; one fan said.JMac | Ball Up | 🏀🏈 @Gameis_gameLFGLINKCaitlin Clark is getting her Championship Ring in Year 2&quot;The best defensive game of the season. It was a master class. Everyone was locked in. Let's send the WNBA MVP home,&quot; another fan said.&quot;keep playing like this and yall will go to the finals and win that championship 🙏🙏&quot; another fan said.Other fans praised Mitchell for her 34-point masterclass.&quot;Give Kelsey her flowers. Best player on the team injured or not,&quot; one fan said.Street Center @drstepper01LINKGive Kelsey her flowers. Best player on the team injured or not&quot;This team is special man❤️ Kelsey owned them!!! Proud of you ladies,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Fortunately, Kelsey is not guarded like Caitlin Clark,&quot; another fan said.If the Fever manage to replicate Sunday's performance and secure another win in their next game, they will have a chance to sweep the Aces and take the series in Game 3 on their home court.Fever coach Stephanie White reveals her thoughts on securing first win in semifinal seriesIndiana Fever coach Stephanie White was asked for her thoughts after securing a crucial win against the two-time WNBA champions in the semifinal series. She kept her answer simple, saying,&quot;They are champions for a reason. We knew that they were gonna make runs, they made a big one in the third and we responded with a big one,&quot; she said. &quot;I am proud of our team. It's one game, it's a long series, so we got to keep the main thing the main thing but to come in here and be able to steal this one was big for us.&quot; (Timestamp: 14:26)The Fever now holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series and will play Game 2 of the semifinal series at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday.