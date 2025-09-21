  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "Caitlin Clark is getting her Championship Ring in Year 2" - WNBA fans explode as shorthanded Fever torch Aces in semifinal series opener

"Caitlin Clark is getting her Championship Ring in Year 2" - WNBA fans explode as shorthanded Fever torch Aces in semifinal series opener

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 21, 2025 22:58 GMT
WNBA fans explode as shorthanded Fever torch Aces in semifinal series opener
WNBA fans explode as shorthanded Fever torch Aces in semifinal series opener. (Image Source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever have yet again proved their doubters wrong as they crushed the newly crowned MVP A'ja Wilson-led Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinal series. Indiana entered the matchup with a significant disadvantage, as six players were sidelined for the game.

Ad

On the other hand, the Aces walked into the game fully healthy with no players on their injury list. Despite a thin roster, the Fever secured an important 89-73 win as Kelsey Mitchell stepped up her game, leading her team to victory.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The fans online flooded social media with their excited comments on Indiana's big win on the away court.

"Caitlin Clark is getting her Championship Ring in Year 2," one fan said.
Ad
"The best defensive game of the season. It was a master class. Everyone was locked in. Let's send the WNBA MVP home," another fan said.
"keep playing like this and yall will go to the finals and win that championship 🙏🙏" another fan said.

Other fans praised Mitchell for her 34-point masterclass.

"Give Kelsey her flowers. Best player on the team injured or not," one fan said.
Ad
Ad
"This team is special man❤️ Kelsey owned them!!! Proud of you ladies," another fan said.
"Fortunately, Kelsey is not guarded like Caitlin Clark," another fan said.

If the Fever manage to replicate Sunday's performance and secure another win in their next game, they will have a chance to sweep the Aces and take the series in Game 3 on their home court.

Fever coach Stephanie White reveals her thoughts on securing first win in semifinal series

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White was asked for her thoughts after securing a crucial win against the two-time WNBA champions in the semifinal series. She kept her answer simple, saying,

Ad
"They are champions for a reason. We knew that they were gonna make runs, they made a big one in the third and we responded with a big one," she said. "I am proud of our team. It's one game, it's a long series, so we got to keep the main thing the main thing but to come in here and be able to steal this one was big for us." (Timestamp: 14:26)
Ad
youtube-cover

The Fever now holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series and will play Game 2 of the semifinal series at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications