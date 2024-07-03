Caitlin Clark gives candid response to teaming up with Angel Reese in 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are set to become teammates at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. The rookie superstars were named All-Stars on Tuesday night and will be part of Team WNBA which will take on Team USA at the Footprint Center on July 20.

In a postgame interview following the Indiana Fever's loss to the Las Vegas Aces, Clark discussed being selected as an All-Star in her first season. She was also asked about teaming up with Reese for the first time ever after their rivalry in college and the league.

"I don't think I've ever been her teammate before, even with USA Basketball or anything like that. So, I know people are going to be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn't take away from everybody else. This is a huge accomplishment for everybody on Team USA and everybody on Team WNBA. They all deserved the same praise," Clark said.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese also became the first pair of rookies to be named All-Stars since 2014. Chiney Ogwumike and Shoni Schimmel were the last two rookies to be selected for the WNBA All-Star game.

In her postgame press conference following the Chicago Sky's win over the Atlanta Dream, Reese was very emotional about being named an All-Star. She was happy with the accomplishment because it meant that her hard work paid off.

"I'm just so happy. I know the work I put in coming into this league, so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate and I wouldn't be the player that I was in college or better or would be worse and wouldn't be where I am right now. But I trusted the process and I believed and I'm thankful that I dropped to seven and was able to come to Chicago. It's just a blessing. I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me and trusting me," Reese said.

Who will join Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are not the only stars who made the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. All 12 members of Team USA made the cut, including Chelsea Gray who missed the majority of the season due to an injury.

Here are the members of Team USA and Team WNBA:

Team USA

Napheesa Collier (4th All-Star selection)

Kahleah Copper (4th All-Star selection)

Chelsea Gray (6th All-Star selection)

Brittney Griner (10th All-Star selection)

Sabrina Ionescu (3rd All-Star selection)

Jewell Loyd (6th All-Star selection)

Kelsey Plum (3rd All-Star selection)

Breanna Stewart (6th All-Star selection)

Diana Taurasi (11th All-Star selection)

Alyssa Thomas (5th All-Star selection)

A'ja Wilson (6th All-Star selection)

Jackie Young (3rd All-Star selection)

Team WNBA

DeWanna Bonner (6th All-Star selection)

Aliyah Boston (2nd All-Star selection)

Caitlin Clark (1st All-Star selection)

Allisha Gray (2nd All-Star selection)

Dearica Hambry (3rd All-Star selection)

Brionna Jones (3rd All-Star selection)

Jonquel Jones (5th All-Star selection)

Kayla McBride (4th All-Star selection)

Kelsey Mitchell (2nd All-Star selection)

Arike Ogunbowale (4th All-star selection)

Nneka Ogwumike (9th All-Star selection)

Angel Reese (1st All-Star selection)

