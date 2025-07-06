Makayla Timpson delivered another impactful performance during the Indiana Fever’s narrow 89-87 loss to the LA Sparks on Saturday. The rookie made a strong impact on both ends of the floor and earned praise from none other than Caitlin Clark for one of the game’s most memorable defensive plays.

Timpson, who is on a three-year, $217,640 deal, showcased her exceptional awareness and timing with 31 seconds left in the first quarter. As Rickea Jackson drove to the basket for what looked like an easy layup, Timpson rotated over from the weak side and soared to block the shot with authority, sending the ball flying out of bounds.

The ball landed in Caitlin Clark’s hands and the Fever star couldn’t hide her excitement after witnessing the rookie’s emphatic rejection. Following the game, Clark gave Timpson a special shout-out on her Instagram story, sharing the post with a heartfelt caption, applauding the rookie’s hustle and defensive brilliance.

"Kk!!!!!" Clark wrote.

Makayla Timpson maximized her 12 minutes on the floor against the Sparks on Saturday, delivering an impactful performance. The rookie scored five points on 2-for-4 shooting, went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds along with a block to cap off a solid outing.

Stephanie White understands Makayla Timpson's skillset

Before the season began, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White spoke highly of Makayla Timpson, emphasizing how the rookie’s skillset could become a valuable asset for the team. While acknowledging that Timpson might not log heavy minutes early on, White made it clear that she needed to stay prepared and seize every opportunity that came her way.

"She's long, she's athletic, she's got great hands, she's got soft touch, she improved every year," White said of Timpson. "She's coachable, she has played various roles throughout her entire career, so she's used to that."

With Caitlin Clark sidelined due to injury and Damiris Dantas away on national duty, the Fever’s rotation has been trimmed down to just nine players. While challenging for the team, it’s proven to be a blessing in disguise for Timpson, who has earned consistent minutes off the bench and is capitalizing on every opportunity.

