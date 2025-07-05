Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark were among several Indiana Fever players who reacted to rookie Makayla Timpson’s post on Friday. The post came just days after the Fever secured their first-ever Commissioner’s Cup title with a dominant 74-59 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.
Timpson, currently on a three-year, $217,640 contract, played an active role in the team’s celebrations following the historic win. The young forward gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the jubilant moments by sharing a series of photos on Instagram, paired with a simple yet heartfelt caption that perfectly captured the emotion of the occasion.
"Secured," Timpson wrote.
Makayla Timpson’s comment section quickly lit up with love from her Indiana Fever teammates. Leading the charge were Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark, with the excitement soon spreading to Aliyah Boston, Sydney Colson, Brianna Turner and even Natasha Howard’s wife, Jac’Eil, all joining in to celebrate the rookie’s moment.
"Dawg," Clark wrote.
"BIG KK NOT THE LITTLE," Boston commented.
"Yeeeaaa kk!!" Colson wrote.
"Yeaaaa KK," Turner commented.
Timpson logged over 10 minutes of action in the Commissioner's Cup Final but had a relatively quiet outing. She went scoreless, missing her only shot attempt, and wrapped up the game with two rebounds and one steal.
Makayla Timpson has shown promise in her rookie season
The Indiana Fever selected Makayla Timpson with the 19th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. While the rookie saw limited action early in the season, her playing time has steadily increased as coach Stephanie White has begun to rely on her in key rotational moments.
Timpson's rise has also been fueled by the absences of Caitlin Clark and Damiris Dantas, which have trimmed the active roster to just nine players. Stepping up when needed, Timpson has made the most of her opportunity, showing she has the skillset to contribute when called upon.