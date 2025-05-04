Fever rookie Makayla Timpson shocked by private hotel room setup

Indiana Fever rookie forward Makayla Timpson is steadily realizing that she is now in the big leagues. She is seemingly basking in every facet of it, including the perks accorded to WNBA players.

Her teammate Brianna Turner provided a glimpse of how the former Florida State standout is handling her rookie campaign in a post on X (formerly Twitter). She mentioned how Timpson was in awe of having her own hotel room on the road.

Turner's post read:

"We got to the hotel and KK (Timpson) talking about team dinner and is shocked by having her own room. That combined with the accent- she so funny 😂 😭"

Edison, Georgia native Timpson was selected in the second round (19th overall) of the 2025 WNBA draft out of Florida State. In her final year with the Seminoles, she considerably upped her stock after averaging a double-double of 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds along with 3.1 blocks in 33 games.

She was one of three players drafted by the Fever in the draft, along with Bree Hall (20th overall) from South Carolina and forward Yvonne Ejim (33rd overall) from Gonzaga in the third round.

Makayla Timpson excited to be learning from fellow Florida State standout Natasha Howard in Indiana

With the Indiana Fever, Makayla Timpson also gets to play alongside fellow Florida State standout Natasha Howard. She said it's a great experience learning from the three-time WNBA champion.

She spoke about it during her session with reporters in the Fever's training camp, sharing how the fifth overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft has been generous in sharing her knowledge.

Timpson said:

"Oh, it’s amazing. She gives me a lot of wisdom, a lot of knowledge. I'm just grateful to be here with her and just to learn the things that she's done during her career so I can gain that knowledge and be successful."

While at Florida State, Makayla Timpson broke records that Howard set during her time there, namely, total rebounds (1,094) and double-doubles (46).

Makayla Timpson made her Fever debut in the team's 79-74 overtime preseason victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday in Indianapolis. She played nine minutes and finished with four points and two rebounds.

The Fever play another preseason game on Sunday in Iowa City, facing off with the Brazilian National Team. They begin regular season play on May 17 at home against the Chicago Sky.

