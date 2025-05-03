Ta'Niya Latson drops 2-word reaction for ex-teammate Makayla Timpson’s photoshoot with Indiana Fever 

Makayla Timpson and Ta'Niya Latson no longer share the same hardwood. The forward has transitioned to the WNBA after being picked No. 19 in the draft earlier this month. On the other hand, Latson transferred to the South Carolina Gamecocks, which is fresh off a championship game appearance.

Now, as Timpson's Indiana Fever prepares for its preseason opener against the Washington Mystics on Saturday, the forward uploaded a photo in her new uniform. As fans reacted to the post in the comment section, Latson shared her reaction by reposting it on her IG story.

"Okkk period," she wrote.

Latson reposts Timpson's image in Indiana Fever jersey | via @cbgtaniya / Instagram

Timpson and Latson experienced shared success at Florida State in the 2024-25 season. Timpson averaged 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks on 54.3% efficiency. Behind her consistent performances, the forward was named to her third ACC All-Defensive Team and All-ACC First Team.

Meanwhile, Latson made national history on the backcourt. The guard led the nation in scoring, averaging 25.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.6 apg and 2.2 spg on 45.1% shooting.

While she earned her third All-ACC First Team honor, Latson was regularly snubbed from the Player of the Year conversations. A reason for this was the lack of competition in the Florida State Seminoles' schedule.

Unlike JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers, who played at least nine ranked opponents in the regular season, FSU only faced six, and three of those games came in the ACC championship.

Dawn Staley on having Ta'Niya Latson next season

Ta'Niya Latson's transfer portal signing is one of the biggest in South Carolina's recent history. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley resonated the same while addressing the media about the guard's entry into the program.

"Ta'Niya has established herself in the college women's game and her accomplishments speak for themselves," Staley said via SI.com.

Latson's induction will not only boost the Gamecocks' offense but likely alter the game style and rotations it has showcased in recent years. With that, Staley hinted at her plans of utilizing the most out of the 2025 scoring leader.

"But the beauty of her game is not just her ability to score. She has another superpower in her ability to set her teammates up to score and that’s just a dangerous combination for opposing teams," she added.

Over the last few years, Dawn Staley's teams have worked without a clear star player. Instead, it has capitalized on the coach's adjustments, roster management and depth.

