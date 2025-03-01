"Caitlin Clark you're the GOAT" - Ex-Timberwolves guard takes subtle shot at NBA greats with bold claim about Fever star

Former NBA guard Rashad McCants has been a fierce Caitlin Clark defender since the 2024 No. 1 overall pick was selected by the Indiana Fever almost a year ago. McCants has been very vocal when it came to defending Clark and now is naming the former Iowa Hawkeyes star the greatest player of all time.

Amid controversies surrounding LeBron James and who should be the next face of the NBA, McCants criticized the LA Lakers superstar and other greats by citing how Clark handled criticism as she made it to a whole new league.

"THE FACE OF THE NBA IS CAITLIN CLARK!!! Yea I said it!!!! She has handled criticism better than the people you consider THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!!!! @CaitlinClark22 your the GOAT!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆👑," McCants wrote.

Clark has found strong support in McCants, who played three-and-a-half seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and 24 games with the Sacramento Kings. He continued writing messages on X (formerly Twitter) to support his take on Clark being the face of basketball.

Rashad McCants also reacted to the Chicago Sky moving their two regular-season matchups against the Indiana Fever to the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls, noting the Caitlin Clark effect.

"This is how a face of the league moves!!! Ayyyyyyeeee WE DONT BELIEVE YOU WE NEED MORE PEOPLE!!!!!!!"

This isn't new for McCants, as he was all-in on Clark since she made it to the W. He even argued with Sheryl Swoopes when the four-time WNBA champion said Clark wasn't dominating the league, making the case for the Fever star.

DeWanna Bonner shares feelings on teaming up with Caitlin Clark in Indiana

Caitlin Clark will have the chance to share touches with DeWanna Bonner, one of the most versatile players in the WNBA. Despite starring in heated moments during last year's series between the Fever and the Connecticut Sun, Clark and Bonner aren't beefing, as Bonner explained on Feb. 10.

She said that only she and Clark were extremely competitive people who wanted to win.

She added that the back-and-forth could be positive for both players and now they'll have the chance to compete side by side while she hopes to share some of her knowledge with Clark.

