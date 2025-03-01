Fever's DeWanna Bonner beams with joy as she shares 2-word reaction in adorable selfie with daughter

The Indiana Fever made a championship move after acquiring DeWanna Bonner and a few other veteran players for the 2025 WNBA season. As the new Fever star gets ready for her season with her new team, she is also spending time with her family.

In her latest social media post on Friday, Bonner posted a candid picture with her daughter Demi. In her Instagram story, Bonner, in a white hoodie, posted a selfie with Demi who wore her pink fur jacket.

"Happy Friday," Bonner wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@dewannabonner]

DeWanna Bonner has two twin daughters, Cali and Demi, that she had in 2017. She had her daughters when she was in a relationship with former WNBA player Candice Dupree.

Both Cali and Demi can often be seen supporting their mother on the WNBA court. DeWanna Bonner is currently engaged to her former Connecticut Sun teammate Alyssa Thomas.

DeWanna Bonner gets honest about teaming up with Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun met in the first round of the WNBA playoffs last season. One of the highlights of the series was DeWanna Bonner and Caitlin Clark chirping at each other. Despite the heated exchange with each other, Bonner and Clark never lost the respect for each other.

When asked about their beef on the court with Clark, Bonner said that it was just two competitive players trying to win. She also expressed her hope to feed off of Clark when they take the court.

"I think it's just two competitive players that want to win and push their team to get over the finish line," Bonner said. "It was the playoffs, so emotions are high, tensions are high.

"I think we just feed well off each other. I'm just here to hopefully give my leadership advice," Bonner added. "I don't think I need to push her to be any type of player that she isn't already is, and I'm just happy to be here and I hope I can give her some knowledge to bring her game to a different level."

When Clark was also asked about teaming up with DeWanna Bonner, the Indiana Fever star said that the team made a championship move by bringing in a player of Bonner's caliber. Clark also added that the Fever needed leadership in the locker room.

Bonner played her last five seasons with the Connecticut Sun. Previously, she played 10 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury from 2009 to 2019 and won two WNBA titles with the team.

