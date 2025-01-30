"Caitlin Clark going a lil rogue right now, eh?": WNBA brand manager dishes out hot take on Fever star's Steph Curry decision

Caitlin Clark's name was involved in a controversy following her non-partcipaton in the 2025 NBA All-Star in a supposed 3-point contest with Sabrina Ionescu against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The young Indiana Fever guard declined the invitation, citing that she wants her first 3-point contest to be in Indiana in the summer.

While some think it's a good call by Clark, others aren't thrilled about her seemingly opening the door for NBA players to go to the W and compete against women. Subria Whitaker, the WNBA brand manager and an NBC Sports contributor, shot down the idea of seeing NBA players going to the W to join the 3-point contest.

"Caitlin going a lil rogue right now, eh? I really don’t wanna see that at OUR All-Star. We already only have 2 other events. Let our girlies get their money and keep them the main thing," Whitaker tweeted on Wednesday.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year didn't explicitly say that she wanted Steph or Klay to join her in the W's contest. But it seems like many thought that she was trying to create a dream match at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Hours later, Whitaker doubled down on her comments, saying that she wanted to see a lineup full of WNBA players instead of a couple of NBA players entering the competition.

Whitaker insisted that even if they do like the NBA and added another 3-point contest with NBA players, it wouldn't be good, as the W only has two events contrary to the three the NBA has on Saturday.

Kelsey Mitchell credited Caitlin Clark as a factor to re-sign with Fever

On a more positive note, Kelsey Mitchell agreed to extend her tenure with the Indiana Fever after being cored.

The veteran guard created a terrific backcourt with Caitlin Clark, but it seems like their connection goes beyond the court. Talking about Clark's impact on her decision to stay with the Fever, Mitchell called the former No. 1 overall pick "one of the greatest people in the world."

Caitlin Clark is just starting her career, but controversies haven't stopped coming her way. Even so, everybody wants to be a part of her journey and success in the big leagues. After winning the Rookie of the Year award, she's ready to take her game and her team to a new level, and Mitchell will look to play a key role.

