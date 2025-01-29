Kelsey Mitchell showers Caitlin Clark with ultimate praise as key factor made clear on re-signing with Fever

Kelsey Mitchell is back with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever as she re-signs with the team on a new deal. Mitchell received her first career core designation, which gives her a guaranteed deal of $249,000 for the 2025 WNBA season.

As the news about the star guard broke out, the Fever organization and Pacers Sports and Entertainment welcomed her back home.

Everyone was glad to have Mitchell back with their team, including team president, Kelly Krauskopf. She spoke about the importance of the two-time All-Star on the team in front of the employees.

"Her legacy continues in an Indiana jersey and we're off to the races now," Krauskopf said.

After Krauskopf talked about how happy she was to have the player back, Mitchell took the charge to thank the staff for welcoming her in Indiana.

"I just wanted to say, thank you guys from the bottom of my heart," Mitchell said. "Indiana's been my second home since I went pro, this is the only city I know. To see you guys open your arms up to me ... That was a big part of me coming back because I got a chance to meet really great people."

Mitchell also gave one of the best compliments to Clark, who was also present at the event.

"Then, I met one of the greatest people in the world, Caitlin Clark, who just ran the basketball world. So I think together, we hope to make you guys proud. We hope to make you guys feel like you're a part of our success and our journey. And I'm here. Let's do this."

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year shared a hug with Mitchell as she welcomed her back.

Mitchell has been with the team since the 2018 season. Since then, she's developed into one of the best players in the league. Over the past two seasons, she's emerged as a star, earning back-to-back All-Star selections. The Fever star averaged 19.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season.

Caitlin Clark gets excited to see Mitchell back with the team

Caitlin Clark didn't waste time in letting her feelings be known on Indiana's move to re-sign Mitchell. Clark went to her Instagram stories to post an update on her team's roster move.

Caitlin Clark gets hyped to see Mitchell re-sign with the Fever.

Re-signing Mitchell was among the top priorities for the Fever this offseason. After hiring Stephanie White as the coach, the organization focused on securing the scoring guard before the 2025 season starts.

The Fever forms a tough backcourt in Clark and Mitchell with the many ways they can score the basketball. This might be the formula for them to go further in playoffs next season.

