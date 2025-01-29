"Our girl's been at it": Fans react as Caitlin Clark's $217,502 teammate makes style statement in Unrivaled

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate, Lexie Hull, turned heads as she arrived for an Unrivaled game on Monday. Dressed in a stylish beige outfit, Hull made a statement as she stepped into the arena ahead of Rose Basketball Club’s matchup against Laces Basketball Club.

Her off-shoulder crop top accentuated her frame, as she smiled and posed for the cameras before heading to the locker room.

Fans quickly noticed Hull, who is on a $217,502 contract with the Indiana Fever, and flooded social media.

"Bench crunches while waiting to play for the Rose," commented another fan.

"She seems so much happier than she was 9 months ago," a fan wrote.

"She's dreamy...," wrote another fan.

"Y’all really just discovered sports lmao literally 90% of the league is built like this," a fan said.

"Whoa. Our girl's been at it," said another fan.

"Certified," one commented.

"As usual," another commented.

Lexie Hull talks about Caitlin Clark's support

Caitlin Clark may not be participating in the inaugural edition of Unrivaled, but her close friends and Indiana Fever teammates are competing in the 3x3 league. Among them are Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston and Kate Martin, who are all showcasing their skills on the Unrivaled stage.

Hull revealed that Clark has been tuning in to watch the games and has actively supported her friends throughout the competition.

"Yeah! We’ve talked a bunch and she’s definitely excited about the league and has tuned in to several games," Hull said in conversation with Women's Fastbreak On SI. "She’s definitely rooting for her friends,” Hull added. “It’s great having her support during the offseason."

Clark and Hull developed a strong connection during the 2024 WNBA season while playing together for the Fever. Their on-court chemistry seamlessly evolved into a close off-court friendship, with the two growing increasingly fond of each other.

