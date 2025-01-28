"Who will be maid of honor in CC’s wedding?" - Fans react as Caitlin Clark's friends Kate Martin and Lexie Hull share heartfelt moment

Caitlin Clark's absence from Unrivaled has not stopped her fans from finding connections between the Indiana Fever star and the event. On Monday, two of Clark’s close friends, Kate Martin and Lexie Hull, matched up during the Laces Basketball Club's 71-64 victory over the Rose Basketball Club.

The crowd inside the arena erupted when Martin and Hull checked into the game off the bench. Fans cheered loudly, eager to see the two showcase their skills on the court. During the game, the young stars shared a heartfelt moment, engaging in a brief conversation that left them laughing.

A video capturing the lighthearted exchange quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing candid reactions.

"Who will be maid of honor in CC’s wedding?" a fan questioned.

"Man, even just the girls in 22's orbit get more crowd energy than most players," commented another fan.

"They both are closely associated with Caitlin Clark," a fan wrote.

"cait’s work wives," wrote another fan.

"they’re family they just don’t know it yet," a fan said.

"I wonder who gets the first piece of birthday cake if they are both at the party," said another fan.

Clark shares a strong bond with both Kate Martin and Lexie Hull. During her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark developed a close connection with Martin as their on-court chemistry seamlessly carried over into an off-court friendship.

Similarly, after joining the Indiana Fever, Clark formed a strong relationship with Hull. The two have become good friends off the court, spending time and vacationing together.

Caitlin Clark makes her desire to play with Kate Martin clear

Caitlin Clark recently expressed her desire to reunite with Kate Martin on the court. The former Iowa standout shared that one of her goals is to bring Martin to the Fever, allowing them to play together again.

"I think people are just seeing her confidence grow and grow," Clark told David Eickholt of CBS Sports. "I'm really happy for her and hopefully, I can recruit to the Fever somehow, someway one day, who knows. I'm gonna try to figure that out. It's my goal at some point in my career."

Clark, a one-time All-Star, has been sharpening her skills as she gears up for her sophomore season in the WNBA.

