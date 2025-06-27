“Caitlin Clark hasn’t won a championship”: Mariah Rose defends Angel Reese against 10 loud haters

After being drafted by the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese found a staunch supporter in NBA vet Jalen Rose's daughter, Mariah Rose, who frequently shares her thoughts on the latest in the world of sports.

This week, "House of Highlights" released an hour-long video where Rose debated 10 Angel Reese haters. The video format is one that has become increasingly popular as of late, with popular NBA social media user Jermaine the OG notably debating 10 Gen Z fans in a viral video several months back.

On the latest edition, Jalen Rose's daughter was seen going back and forth with an Angel Reese hater on whether the Chicago Sky forward's style of play translates to winning.

In defense of Reese, Rose was quick to fire off an unprovoked shot at Caitlin Clark, pointing out how the Fever star has never won a championship.

"You're saying that Angel Reese's attitude, quote-unquote, doesn't translate to winning? But she won a championship in college. And she won three state championships in high school, and she won an AAU championship.

"Caitlin hasn't won a championship."

The fan debating Rose was quick to shut down the line of questioning, saying that the debate had nothing to do with Caitlin Clark. See the clip below:

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark could silence haters by teaming up for the WNBA's All-Star weekend once again

Last year, amid a rookie season that saw Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark both put forth some incredible performances, the two teamed up for the WNBA's All-Star weekend. There, the league's all-stars battled it out against the 2024 US Women's Paris Olympics Team.

The situation led to some iconic moments reminiscent of when hoops fans got the chance to see players like Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, or Larry Bird and Michael Jordan on the same team during all-star weekend.

Considering there are no Olympic games this summer, the league will change the format of All-Star weekend, with the top two vote-getters from the fan portion of the vote serving as captains.

After coaches choose reserve players, the top two vote-getters will then draft their respective teams from the pool of players. Right now, Caitlin Clark is the top vote-getter, while Napheesa Collier sits just behind her. Currently, Reese ranks 13th in fan voting, meaning that if Clark winds up as a captain, she could draft the Sky forward.

Of course, right now, Clark is dealing with an injury, leaving fans concerned that she may not be able to suit up for the All-Star weekend festivities in Indianapolis.

