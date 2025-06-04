Caitlin Clark hilariously trolls Sophie Cunningham's chipped tooth moment with classic Jim Carrey meme

Caitlin Clark made fun of her new teammate Sophie Cunningham. Although the Indiana Fever never reported the incident, Cunningham lost half of her front tooth in a game.

Ad

Cunningham shared posts on her social media, showing her damaged tooth. She posted a video, revealing her broken tooth in a TikTok video, which she also posted on her Instagram Story.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Clark, the 2024 Rookie of the Year, hilariously posted a picture of Hollywood actor Jim Carry's character from the 1994 release "Dumb and Dumber," and wrote "Sophie" in the caption. It was in reference to Cunningham's chipped tooth.

[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]

In another post on her IG Story, Cunningham posted a selfie after a doctor's visit. The picture showed the fixed tooth, however, it was still visible that she was wearing a fake tooth.

Ad

[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]

Candace Parker blasts the scrutiny around Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's rivalry

Caitlin Clark's arrival in the WNBA set in motion a lot of things in the league. From tickets being sold out to an increased fanbase, the league has seen better days since Clark set foot on the basketball floor.

Ad

However, there have also been fights for narratives and stories being overblown out of proportion that perhaps hurt the league. One of the biggest stories in the WNBA, in the last two seasons has been the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

WNBA legend Candace Parker was critical of the media overflowing the story and fabricating false narratives around their rivalry.

"Caitlin Angel rivalry or whatever you want to call it isn't that just women being competitive," Parker said (Timestamp:2:20). "I think it's women being competitive but honestly I think that the more visibility you get the more scrutiny you're going to get."

Ad

"Sometimes I think it's overblown... sometimes I think that like you're making a basketball play and then there's 15 angles from different cameras that try to you know make it something it's not."

Parker also said that female athletes are criticized for not being competitive, and when they compete, they are criticized for being too muscular and not being "ladylike."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More