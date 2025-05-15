Caitlin Clark honored with heartfelt Kansas City Chiefs mention

The NFL released its full schedule on Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs added a fun twist to theirs, even giving a nod to WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark. The Chiefs unveiled their 2024 matchups through a “Cash Cab”-inspired video starring comedian Ben Bailey.
Bailey took the wheel in the video, picking up random riders like Chiefs cheerleaders, current and former players and even staff from around the stadium.
When it came time to unveil Kansas City’s Week 12 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, Bailey tossed out this trivia question:
"This team plays in the same city as WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.”
One fan, unsure of the answer, guessed “Rams,” but the Week 12 matchup was then revealed to be against the Indianapolis Colts.
Although Clark grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City was the nearest NFL city, and thanks to her dad Brent, a loyal fan who often brought her to games, she became a Chiefs supporter early on.
Clark has openly cheered for the Chiefs, rooting for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, who happens to be dating her favorite singer, Taylor Swift.
Meanwhile, Clark is gearing up for her rookie WNBA season after leading the Indiana Fever to an undefeated 3-0 preseason, picking up wins over the Washington Mystics, Brazil’s national team and the Atlanta Dream.
Caitlin Clark opens up on Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs star Travis Kelce
During her first WNBA offseason, Caitlin Clark caught back-to-back nights of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Indianapolis, where she shared moments with the pop icon and also got to meet Swift’s boyfriend, Chiefs star Travis Kelce.
In an interview with ESPN, Clark shared high praise for Swift, noting how down-to-earth she was despite her superstar status.
"I think what people don't always realize about people with a certain spotlight, whether it's her, whether it's me, whether it's another professional athlete or a pop star, we're real people," Clark said of Swift (per ESPN).
"We're just having normal conversations as any other person in Arrowhead Stadium that night. She loves the Chiefs just as much as I do. I'm talking football with her. She loved it, and just like her passion, and honestly, probably one of the sweetest people I've ever been around.”
Caitlin Clark officially tips off her sophomore WNBA campaign this Saturday, as her Indiana Fever square off against the Chicago Sky, led by fellow rookie standout Angel Reese.
