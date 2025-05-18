Caitlin Clark humbly acknowledges LeBron James' shout out for Fever star

Caitlin Clark reacted to LA Lakers star LeBron James' message as the Indiana Fever star began her sophomore season in the WNBA on Saturday.
Before the Fever's 93-58 season-opening win over the Chicago Sky, James posted three photos of him and Clark, to which the Fever star replied:
"The greatest of all time. Thank you," Clark commented.
The four-time NBA champion captioned the post:
"Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!!" James wrote, tagging Clark's Instagram.
An April 1 article of Fieldhouse Files' Scott Agness reported that James and Clark interacted on March 26 during a game between the LA Lakers and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Clark was reportedly in attendance with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, to support the Pacers. The Lakers won 120-119 on James' buzzer-beater.
"Caitlin Clark was in a suite for the game with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. After the game, James met with Clark — also a Nike athlete — for the first time outside of the Lakers’ locker room, per league sources," Agness wrote.
While it's unclear if the photos James shared on Saturday were from the March 26 game at Indianapolis, that interaction is the only reported meeting between the two superstars.
Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever nearly dethroned LeBron James' viewership record
The Caitlin Clark "effect" has been monumental, and it was again proven as viewership data of the preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazil National Team was released. The Fever won 108-44.
On May 4, Clark headlined the WNBA's first nationally televised exhibition game, which was held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the home of the Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes. According to ESPN, the game drew 1.3 million average viewers, with a peak of 1.6 million.
Per Flora Kelly, ESPN's vice president of research, only two of the media network's 57 NBA preseason games have outperformed Clark's 2025 preseason debut. The two most-viewed exhibition games since ESPN started covering in 2010 featured LeBron James.
The most-watched was James' 2018 preseason debut with the LA Lakers, which drew an average of 2.02 million. It was followed by a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls in 2017 (1.4 million), when James teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose to take on Rose's former squad.
Clark started the 2025 season with a huge win and triple-double performance. She finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, including a career-high four blocks.
