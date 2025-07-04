Caitlin Clark Injury Report: Stephanie White provides encouraging health update

Fever coach Stephanie White has provided an update on Caitlin Clark's injury, which comes as positive news for all the CC stans around the world who have been missing the Fever guard on the court.

Following Friday's practice session in Indiana, coach White spoke with Pacers and Fever beat writer Tony East about the reigning Rookie of the Year's status. She revealed that Clark is doing well in recovery, but fans may have to wait a little bit more before they get to see their favorite player back on the hardwood.

"We went through semi-live shooting drills... still hasn't gone full speed in a practice or live defensive group but she has been getting some three-on-three work on her own," White said.

"The biggest thing is she has stated she is not a fan of minute restrictions. If there is gonna be a minute restriction, maybe we'll hold her another game."

Later, White said that Caitlin Clark has to go through an evaluation in the morning to determine the load she can endure and check on her progress. She revealed that she would prioritize the Fever superstar's long-term wellness and health first and make sure that she is 100 percent when she returns to play.

Caitlin Clark has been out with a left groin injury. She last played in her team's 94-86 win over the Seattle Storm on Jun. 24. Since then, she has missed four games. For now, fans can only hope for Clark's speedy recovery and wait patiently for her return.

Caitlin Clark calls out WNBA commissioner for pay difference between In-Season Tournament and WNBA Championship

The Indiana Fever became the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup champions after defeating the Minnesota Lynx with a final score of 74-59 in the In-Season Tournament's finals.

After securing the win, the Fever squad celebrated their win on Sydney Colson's Instagram live. However, during one segment, Caitlin Clark called out the league's commissioner, Cathy Englebert, for the difference in pay between the WNBA Championship and the Commissioner's Cup.

"We get more for this than you do if you’re a champion," Clark said. "It makes no sense. Someone tell Cathy to help us out."

The Commissioner's Cup champions receive a prize money of $500,000, with each player eligible to get up to $30,000. The runner-up of the tournament gets up to $10,000 each and $5,000 in cryptocurrency payout.

On the other hand, the WNBA Champions receive a bonus of $20,000, according to Sports Illustrated. While the pay structure for the league champions has increased in value over the last few years, winning the Commissioner's Cup still pays more than winning the league championship.

