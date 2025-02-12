Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin drop heartfelt reaction to Iowa guard's bonding moment with girls

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin sent their love to former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Sydney Affolter following her recent Instagram carousel post. In the post uploaded on Wednesday afternoon, Affolter highlighted several gleeful moments with her teammates throughout the college basketball season.

Clark and Martin, who played alongside Affolter for three years at Iowa, offered some heartfelt comments.

In a post captioned, "lovin every moment w/ my girls ☺️💓," Affolter uploaded photos showing off the fun she and her Iowa Hawkeye teammates are having this season. Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin, whose senior seasons were 2023-2024, reacted warmly in the comments.

Caitlin Clark's comment on Sydney Affolter's post. (Credits: IG/@sydney.affolter)

Kate Martin's comment on Sydney Affolter's post. (Credits: IG/@sydney.affolter)

Clark and Martin's comments show off their love for their former teammate and the camaraderie developed during their time at Iowa. Affolter, who is now a senior at the Hawkeyes, has averaged 7.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, this season.

Caitlin Clark gives her thoughts on Indiana Fever's new signings

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was asked about the Indiana Fever's flurry of offseason moves ahead of the upcoming 2025 season. On Monday following DeWanna Bonner's introductory press conference at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, local reporters probed Clark on how she felt about the Fever's direction.

Clark led the Fever in points, assists, and steals per game and won the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award in 2024 following her historic campaign. Although they lost in the first round, Clark helped end Indiana's seven-year playoff drought along with starters Kelsey Mitchell, Aaliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith. Since then, the Fever's front office has been busy bolstering the roster into a real postseason threat.

"I'm really excited, I think Kelly and Amber have done a really good job of finding pieces that fit. It makes me excited about the future", Caitlin Clark said.

Clark commended the work of Kelly Krauskopf, the president of basketball and business operations at the Fever, and Amber Cox, the chief operating officer and general manager, who spearheaded Indiana's offseason moves.

Caitlin Clark, who recently turned 23, expressed her excitement about working and building chemistry with her new teammates: Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson.

Clark added, "I think it'll be a lot of fun to get in the gym and be with my teammates and just start putting the pieces together and see what works, what doesn't work, but I think we're going to have a lot of different options".

Clark reflected on the Fever getting swept in the first round against the Connecticut Sun in the 2024 playoffs.

"We really didn't have much experience at all playing in playoff games... we really lacked in that area", Clark said.

Clark continued, "So just adding pieces of players that have been in this league, they know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the finals, they know what it takes to win championship. I think it's exactly what we needed in our locker room."

Caitlin Clark highlighted the vast experiences of her new teammates. DeWanna Bonner, a two-time champion and six-time All-Star, ranks as the fourth all-time leading scorer in WNBA history. Natasha Howard, a three-time champion, is a two-time All-Star. Meanwhile, Syndey Colson, who previously played alongside reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, secured two championships with the Aces.

Clark noted that, in addition to their experience, the personalities of all her new Fever teammates will be just as important in the team's development and growth.

