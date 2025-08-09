  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • “Caitlin Clark is not at the Larry Bird level”: Joy Taylor doubles down on controversial Angel Reese stance with Fever superstar

“Caitlin Clark is not at the Larry Bird level”: Joy Taylor doubles down on controversial Angel Reese stance with Fever superstar

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 09, 2025 13:57 GMT
Joy Taylor doubles down on controversial Angel Reese stance with Fever superstar
Joy Taylor doubles down on controversial Angel Reese stance with Fever superstar. (Image Source: Getty)

Former Fox Sports spokesperson Joy Taylor doubled down on one of her controversial takes involving Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. On Thursday, Taylor appeared as a guest on the "Hot Mics with Billy Bush" podcast, where she discussed her future plans after Fox.

Ad

During one segment, Bush asked Taylor if she had suggested that Clark wouldn't be herself without Reese. The former Fox spokesperson acknowledged making that suggestion, after which Bush said that he believed that Reese needs Clark more to sustain her stardom.

However, Taylor disagreed with Bush and explained the reasoning behind her take.

"That moment in the National Championship created this vortex of a situation that exploded across multiple platforms well outside of sports. It created a household name for Caitlin Clark which she was not before that happened and certainly Angel wasn't either but Caitlin wasn't either."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former Fox spokesperson then revealed that the media had created a villain versus hero narrative out of the Reese-Clark rivalry in the NCAA. Later, she compared it to the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird rivalry.

"It was very much the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird moment for the WNBA and that has a lot to do with them being great players. Angel Reese was a spectacular player in college and she is a good player now. Is she of the Magic Johnson level? No but Caitlin Clark is not at Larry Bird's level either."
Ad
Ad

Joy Taylor had originally suggested that Clark's popularity wouldn't be the same without Reese during her appearance on the Joe Budden Network on Jun. 23. Her take faced a tremendous backlash from the community.

Fans react to Joy Taylor doubling down on her controversial Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark take

Fans erupted on social media after Billy Bush shared the segment's video on his podcast's Instagram account. One fan called Taylor's take bulls**t."

Ad
"Bullsh*t! Caitlin Clark's game speaks for itself," the fan said.
"Caitlin brought a whole fan base with her to the wnba," another said.
"Joy is delirious," another fan said.

Another fan criticized Billy Bush for giving Joy Taylor a platform to express her opinions.

"Why would you even give Joy a platform🙄 her hatred for Caitlin has been very clear and nothing will change her view. What she doesn’t realize is that MANY people knew Caitlin Clark before.. no one knew Angel Reese.. she’s delulu!" the fan commented.
Ad
"Wrong!! Everyone knew of Caitlin Clark since her school days!!! Nobody knew Angel. This women just hates her!" another fan said.
"Good luck getting another sports job when you say moronic things like this," another fan said.
Fans comment on Joy Taylor&#039;s take on the Clark-Reese rivalry. (Credits: @hitmicwithbillybush/Instagram)
Fans comment on Joy Taylor's take on the Clark-Reese rivalry. (Credits: @hitmicwithbillybush/Instagram)

While Clark has been in and out of games this season because of injuries, Angel Reese has been improving her game week after week. In her last 10 games, she has averaged 18.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. However, the Sky are still struggling and are the 11th-ranked team in the standings with an 8-22 record.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications