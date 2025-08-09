“Caitlin Clark is not at the Larry Bird level”: Joy Taylor doubles down on controversial Angel Reese stance with Fever superstar

Former Fox Sports spokesperson Joy Taylor doubled down on one of her controversial takes involving Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. On Thursday, Taylor appeared as a guest on the &quot;Hot Mics with Billy Bush&quot; podcast, where she discussed her future plans after Fox.During one segment, Bush asked Taylor if she had suggested that Clark wouldn't be herself without Reese. The former Fox spokesperson acknowledged making that suggestion, after which Bush said that he believed that Reese needs Clark more to sustain her stardom.However, Taylor disagreed with Bush and explained the reasoning behind her take.&quot;That moment in the National Championship created this vortex of a situation that exploded across multiple platforms well outside of sports. It created a household name for Caitlin Clark which she was not before that happened and certainly Angel wasn't either but Caitlin wasn't either.&quot;The former Fox spokesperson then revealed that the media had created a villain versus hero narrative out of the Reese-Clark rivalry in the NCAA. Later, she compared it to the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird rivalry.&quot;It was very much the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird moment for the WNBA and that has a lot to do with them being great players. Angel Reese was a spectacular player in college and she is a good player now. Is she of the Magic Johnson level? No but Caitlin Clark is not at Larry Bird's level either.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoy Taylor had originally suggested that Clark's popularity wouldn't be the same without Reese during her appearance on the Joe Budden Network on Jun. 23. Her take faced a tremendous backlash from the community.Fans react to Joy Taylor doubling down on her controversial Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark takeFans erupted on social media after Billy Bush shared the segment's video on his podcast's Instagram account. One fan called Taylor's take bulls**t.&quot;&quot;Bullsh*t! Caitlin Clark's game speaks for itself,&quot; the fan said.&quot;Caitlin brought a whole fan base with her to the wnba,&quot; another said.&quot;Joy is delirious,&quot; another fan said.Another fan criticized Billy Bush for giving Joy Taylor a platform to express her opinions.&quot;Why would you even give Joy a platform🙄 her hatred for Caitlin has been very clear and nothing will change her view. What she doesn’t realize is that MANY people knew Caitlin Clark before.. no one knew Angel Reese.. she’s delulu!&quot; the fan commented.&quot;Wrong!! Everyone knew of Caitlin Clark since her school days!!! Nobody knew Angel. This women just hates her!&quot; another fan said.&quot;Good luck getting another sports job when you say moronic things like this,&quot; another fan said.Fans comment on Joy Taylor's take on the Clark-Reese rivalry. (Credits: @hitmicwithbillybush/Instagram)While Clark has been in and out of games this season because of injuries, Angel Reese has been improving her game week after week. In her last 10 games, she has averaged 18.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. However, the Sky are still struggling and are the 11th-ranked team in the standings with an 8-22 record.