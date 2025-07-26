Joy Taylor drops 4-word message while visiting nephew Mason Taylor at Jets training camp

Joy Taylor, the former co-host of Speak with Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce, shared a special moment on Saturday. She visited her nephew and tight end Mason Taylor at the New York Jets training camp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Joy posted a carousel post on Instagram and wrote a four-word caption:“A New York Jet! @mason_taylor99 💪🏽✈️ @nyjets.”Joy wore a white co-ord outfit with white sneakers, hoop earrings, and black sunglasses. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMason is getting ready to play his first NFL season after being picked by the Jets with the 42nd pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He is the son of Dolphins legend Jason Taylor, a Pro Football Hall of Fame.Also read: &quot;Water is wet&quot; - Joy Taylor reacts to Donald Trump's reported ties in Epstein Files 10 days after Fox firingJoy Taylor reflects on FOX exitOn the podcast aired Friday on the YouTube channel &quot;Higher Learning,&quot; Joy Taylor opened up about processing the surprise cancellation of her show and expressed her feelings towards FOX.“I was there for nine years,&quot; Taylor said (Timestamp: 39:19). &quot;There were great times, there were bad times. I've been through a lot in the past six months. But at the end of the day, I'm a businesswoman. I understand how this business works. Individuals can create an environment or experience for people at a corporation that isn't necessarily reflective of everything that's going on.“We don't have enough time for me to go over each year of experience that I've had there. But my personal take as I walk away from the situation, as it stands right now, is that I did a lot of great work there.Taylor said the dream was to share an equal platform with male colleagues on an opinion-based show, something accomplished over the past three years on both versions of SPEAK.Taylor also added that she can feel both anger and gratitude about the experience, but isn’t the type to react impulsively just for the drama.Also read: Jason Whitlock drops 5-word message over viral Joy Taylor meme after Fox exit