Jason Whitlock drops 5-word message over viral Joy Taylor meme after FOX exit

Joy Taylor was fired from the FOX Sports network, and Jason Whitlock couldn’t resist commenting on the social media frenzy surrounding the exit. After "SPEAK," the show Taylor co-hosted, was axed in a wave of FS1 programming cuts, fans flooded the internet with memes.

Ad

One meme in particular labeled Whitlock as “Joy Taylor’s future boss,” poking fun at their long-standing beef. Instead of firing back, Whitlock kept it short and sharp with a five-word response:

“This place can be hilarious.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Whitlock has taken aim at Taylor multiple times. However, his latest X comment on the meme is more into trolling than hostility. Taylor had been with FOX for nearly a decade before her contract was not renewed.

This was a turbulent year at FS1, which included harassment allegations against former executive Charlie Dixon. Dixon had overseen shows like SPEAK, Breakfast Ball, and The Facility, all of which were canceled.

Also read: "This is how you create mount bustmore" - Jason Whitlock throws shade at Mina Kimes, Joy Taylor, Jemele Hill insinuating them as DEI hires

Ad

Jason Whitlock - Joy Taylor beef explained

Jason Whitlock and Joy Taylor’s feud isn’t just a clash of personalities; it’s a full-blown ideological war. In January 2025, Whitlock slammed Taylor during an episode of "Fearless," tying her to the Fox Sports lawsuit filed by ex-hairstylist Noushin Faraji.

Whitlock, a former FS1 host himself, claimed he kept his distance from women in hair and makeup during his time there to avoid “giving leverage” to anyone. He admitted to knowing Faraji but kept things strictly professional.

Ad

"I value my independence. I value my ability to say what I think, I didn't want to give anybody leverage over me…," Whitlock said. [11:55]

Whitlock called Taylor a “symbol” of the feminist, DEI, and Black queens' movement. He accused Taylor of using her looks, not talent, to climb the ranks. He claimed Taylor slept with former Fox Sports EVP Charlie Dixon and only landed high-profile gigs like "Undisputed" through favoritism. Whitlock said,

Ad

"What does she have to offer other than her sex appeal and so should we be surprised that she leaned into that… They put her in that position where it's the only thing she had to offer off and so she offered it up and got what she wanted..." [01:15]

Ad

Whitlock didn’t hold back in his criticism. He argued that Taylor’s rise represents a wider cultural “corruption” in media.

Also read: "These motherf**kers are haters": Cam Newton torches Jason Whitlock for disrespectful take on Joy Taylor

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension