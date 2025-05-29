"This is how you create mount bustmore" - Jason Whitlock throws shade at Mina Kimes, Joy Taylor, Jemele Hill insinuating them as DEI hires

Jason Whitlock is never afraid to dish out controversial opinions. The media personality is known for his explosive takes, especially meshing sports with politics. At a time when female figures are getting more and more exposure in sports media, he's once again dishing out a fierce critique of the landscape.

In Wednesday's broadcast of "Fearless," his own show, Whitlock discussed the quality of some female sports broadcasters. The controversial host named four figures that he believes are a product of "DEI hires" instead of their own quality.

"Joy Taylor, Katie Nolan, Jemele Hill, Mina Kimes. There's no standard here," Whitlock said. "There are just DEI boxes and quotas to check. There's a price for the dumbing down of conversations, and you go, 'Oh, it's just sports. It's irrelevant.' No, it's not. Sports drive a significant portion of overall American culture."

He said that while some of those four figures "know a bit" about sports, these hires seem to create a "Mount BustMore."

"This is how you create a Mount BustMore, and this is how you create people like Jemele Hill, who, again, knows a tiny bit about sports but mostly wants to talk about how much she hates Donald Trump," Whitlock said. "That's how Mina Kimes ends up as some NFL expert who thinks cover two is some radical invention that has stopped and shut down NFL offenses.

"This is how Katie Nolan got to go from Fox Sports to ESPN seven-figure paychecks while never, ever, ever being qualified to host a live television show."

Jason Whitlock also harshly criticized Angel Reese for a recent performance

The sports host recently presented a controversial take on WNBA star Angel Reese. While saying that she "played relatively well," he did offer criticism by saying that her "brick highlight package is amazing."

"Angel Reese's brick highlight package tonight is amazing. And she's played relatively well tonight. She's more self-aware. She's quit posting up like she's Bernard King," Whitlock tweeted.

His YouTube channel has over 533k subscribers. Whitlock's show, "Fearless," gives a platform for many of his controversial takes without the traditional media, which he often criticizes on his programs.

