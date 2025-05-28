Jason Whitlock lands another jab at Angel Reese despite superstar's WNBA history: "Brick highlight package tonight is amazing"

Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock has long been one of Angel Reese’s most outspoken critics. Known for his blunt takes on his podcast and on X (formerly Twitter), Whitlock frequently singles out the Chicago Sky forward with pointed commentary.

On Tuesday, he was at it again. Despite Reese making WNBA history by becoming the fastest player to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds, Whitlock remained unimpressed and used the moment to take yet another jab at the rising star.

"Angel Reese's brick highlight package tonight is amazing," Whitlock tweeted. "And she's played relatively well tonight. She's more self-aware. She's quit posting up like she's Bernard King."

Meanwhile, Angel Reese registered yet another double-double in the Chicago Sky’s fourth straight loss of the season. Despite her strong all-around performance, the team fell short once again, losing 94-89 and remaining winless through four games.

While Reese was active on both ends of the floor, her efficiency took a hit and several of her ambitious passes led to costly turnovers. She finished the night with 13 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals, two blocks and three turnovers.

Jason Whitlock predicts Angel Reese to quit on Chicago Sky

Jason Whitlock’s latest remarks on Angel Reese came just days after the veteran analyst made a bold prediction regarding her future with the Chicago Sky. Following the team’s 99-74 blowout loss to the New York Liberty last week, Whitlock claimed he wouldn’t be surprised if Reese eventually gave up on the franchise and demanded a trade, citing the team’s disastrous start.

"Angel Reese is sniffing around the WNBA transfer portal tonight," Whitlock tweeted. "Trust me. Sky are a joke and Angel will quit on this team."

While the Chicago Sky have struggled to establish rhythm and cohesion as a team, Reese’s individual performances have also fallen short of expectations. Despite recording three double-doubles in four games, the rookie forward is shooting just 31.0% from the field and averaging 4.3 turnovers per game, raising concerns about her efficiency and decision-making.

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More