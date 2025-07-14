NFL Analyst Joy Taylor poses in black swimsuit while vacationing in Exuma Islands [ PHOTOS]

NFL analyst Joy Taylor shared glimpses of her outfit from her vacation to Staniel Cay, Exuma Islands on Saturday. Joy posed for the camera in a black two-piece swimsuit against the backdrop of the Caribbean Sea.

"Vampy Beach in Frankies," Taylor wrote in the caption.

Frankies Bikinis is a swimwear and lifestyle brand founded in 2012 by designer Francesca Aiell.

Seven days ago, she sported a purple and blue colored swimwear during her stay at Dream Hollywood resort, capturing her love for swimsuits.

"Love the Sun ☀️," she wrote in the caption.

Joy Taylor is known for her work on Fox Sports 1, where she co-hosts "Speak" alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce.

Taylor was a moderator on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed." She has also been a News Anchor on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd.

She graduated from Barry University with a degree in Broadcast Communications. Joy is the sister of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, which makes her Jets rookie, Mason Taylor's aunt.

Joy Taylor takes a lot of pride in nephew Mason Taylor's NFL entry

Joy Taylor has been proud of her nephew Mason Taylor’s journey after he was selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.

“I’m excited for him, but I’m nervous. Because for 15 years, I watched this sport with a severe emotional attachment in my brother… and now it’s back. It’s like a familiar anxiety, " Joy shared this on a podcast with Jonathan Zaslow.

On draft day, she posted a photo with Mason on Instagram and wrote:

"So proud of my nephew! The NY Jets are getting a great player and person. ♥️ Love you Mase!"

Looking back at Joy's brother's NFL career, Jason Taylor is an NFL Hall of Famer. The former DE/ LB is best known for his career with the Miami Dolphins. Jason is the DE Coach for the Miami Hurricanes.

