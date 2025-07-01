Caitlin Clark leaves flirty comment to former teammate's cozy evening stroll pic in pajamas

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark couldn't resist getting flirty over her former teammate Jada Gyamfi's post on Monday. The Hawkeye's forward shared a picture of her enjoying a cozy evening stroll in pajamas. This image earned a coy response from Clark, who was seen lurking in the comments.

In the image, Gyamfi was pictured from the back as she walked past a Dairy Queen sign. The Iowa University junior donned a comfortable look in the picture, wearing a t-shirt and pajamas along with a baseball cap and sandals.

A rookie during Caitlin Clark's junior year, the duo played alongside each other for two seasons, reaching the NCAA Finals in both years. Although unable to win the tournament, they did win two Big Ten titles together and enjoyed a successful tenure. Despite Clark turning pro last season, the two appear to have a great bond, as seen by their interaction on Gyamfi's latest post.

Clark reacted to her former teammate's cozy evening stroll picture in pajamas, commenting with a flirtatious one-word message.

"Cakeeee," she wrote.

The comments made by the Fever guard were flirtatious and focused on Gyamfi's accentuated silhouette, which was emphasized by her form-fitting pajamas. Clark wasn't the only one admiring the forward's physique; another former Iowa teammate, AJ Ediger, also commented on the post.

"I see 2 desserts 😏😏😏," she teased.

Caitlin Clark and EJ Ediger react to Jada Gyamfi's post in a flirtatious manner (Source: Jada Gyamfi/Instagram)

Although Caitlin Clark and Ediger have moved on from Iowa, Gyamfi is still a part of the Hawkeyes team and will be hoping to lead her team to glory after an early exit last season.

Caitlin Clark's availability is a huge concern for the Indiana Fever as they face the Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup Finals

The Indiana Fever travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup Final on Tuesday. However, Caitlin Clark's availability remains an issue for the Fever, as she missed her team's last two games against the LA Sparks and the Dallas Wings.

According to an injury report on ESPN.com, Clark is listed as questionable for the Final as she continues to nurse a left groin injury. The guard missed five games with a quadriceps strain earlier this season and has gone on to miss a couple with the groin injury.

With the title on the line, the Fever will be hopeful of Clark's return to the starting five, as they face the reigning champions in the Finals.

