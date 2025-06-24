  • home icon
Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull all heart on Tyrese Haliburton's tear-jerking statement after ACL surgery

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 24, 2025 04:38 GMT
Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull all heart on Tyrese Haliburton
Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull all heart on Tyrese Haliburton's tear-jerking statement after ACL surgery. (Image Source: Getty and Tyrese Haliburton/Instagram)

Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull were quick to show their support following Tyrese Haliburton’s emotional post-surgery statement on Monday. Haliburton sustained a devastating ACL injury during the Indiana Pacers' Game 7 loss to the OKC Thunder on Sunday, bringing a heartbreaking end to what had been a stellar season.

The Pacers guard took to social media to share a photo of himself after undergoing surgery, accompanied by a deeply emotional message. Haliburton expressed a wave of emotions, ranging from shock and pain to frustration, as he came to terms with the crushing reality of his lifelong dream of competing in the NBA Finals being subjected to brutal ending.

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull were quick to rally behind Tyrese Haliburton during this difficult and emotional time. The two Indiana Fever stars responded to the Pacers guard’s heartfelt post-surgery photo and message with supportive heart emojis, showing their solidarity and compassion as he navigates this painful chapter.

(Image Credit: Tyrese Haliburton/Instagram)
(Image Credit: Tyrese Haliburton/Instagram)

Clark and Hull were frequent faces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse throughout the Pacers’ home games during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Sitting courtside, the Fever duo witnessed Haliburton and his teammates put on some of the most unforgettable performances in recent postseason history.

Tyrese Haliburton had a stellar postseason run

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle captured it perfectly when he said Tyrese Haliburton delivered one of the greatest individual playoff runs in NBA history. Game after game, Haliburton produced dramatic moments that will be forever etched into the league’s postseason lore.

Over the course of 23 games in the 2025 playoffs, Haliburton averaged 17.3 points, 8.6 assists, and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 46.3% from the field, including 34.0% from 3-point range. Time and again, when the Pacers looked finished, Haliburton came through with jaw-dropping plays and clutch shots, guiding Indiana to improbable comeback victories.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

