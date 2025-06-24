Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull all heart on Tyrese Haliburton's tear-jerking statement after ACL surgery

Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull were quick to show their support following Tyrese Haliburton’s emotional post-surgery statement on Monday. Haliburton sustained a devastating ACL injury during the Indiana Pacers' Game 7 loss to the OKC Thunder on Sunday, bringing a heartbreaking end to what had been a stellar season.

The Pacers guard took to social media to share a photo of himself after undergoing surgery, accompanied by a deeply emotional message. Haliburton expressed a wave of emotions, ranging from shock and pain to frustration, as he came to terms with the crushing reality of his lifelong dream of competing in the NBA Finals being subjected to brutal ending.

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull were quick to rally behind Tyrese Haliburton during this difficult and emotional time. The two Indiana Fever stars responded to the Pacers guard’s heartfelt post-surgery photo and message with supportive heart emojis, showing their solidarity and compassion as he navigates this painful chapter.

(Image Credit: Tyrese Haliburton/Instagram)

Clark and Hull were frequent faces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse throughout the Pacers’ home games during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Sitting courtside, the Fever duo witnessed Haliburton and his teammates put on some of the most unforgettable performances in recent postseason history.

Tyrese Haliburton had a stellar postseason run

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle captured it perfectly when he said Tyrese Haliburton delivered one of the greatest individual playoff runs in NBA history. Game after game, Haliburton produced dramatic moments that will be forever etched into the league’s postseason lore.

Over the course of 23 games in the 2025 playoffs, Haliburton averaged 17.3 points, 8.6 assists, and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 46.3% from the field, including 34.0% from 3-point range. Time and again, when the Pacers looked finished, Haliburton came through with jaw-dropping plays and clutch shots, guiding Indiana to improbable comeback victories.

