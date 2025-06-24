Tyrese Haliburton channels god, quotes Kobe Bryant after getting surgery

Tyrese Haliburton ruptured his right Achilles tendon Sunday in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the OKC Thunder. The Indiana Pacers put on a resilient performance, but without their best player, they lost 103-91. Haliburton underwent surgery on Monday to fix the issue.

The Pacers star wrote on X (formerly Twitter) following the operation:

“At 25, I’ve already learned that God never gives us more than we can handle. I know I’ll come out on the other side of this a better man and a better player.”

Haliburton also emphasized a Kobe Bryant quote:

“I think Kobe said it best when in this same situation. ‘There are far greater issues/challenges in the world than a torn achilles. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever.’ And that’s exactly right."

Having the late Kobe Bryant as inspiration following his Achilles injury was the right call for Tyrese Haliburton. The legendary Laker also suffered the same injury in April 2013. Bryant writhed in pain after blowing out his Achilles tendon but stayed in the game to hit two clutch free throws. Haliburton could not have chosen a more apt model to look up to.

Haliburton went down in pain in the first quarter of Game 7 on Sunday. He tried to drive against OKC Thunder MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander but fell to the floor in agony. The Indiana Pacers star could not even put weight on his leg, so he had to be helped to the locker room by teammates and the training staff.

Indiana refused to quit but could not overcome Oklahoma's advantage in firepower. The Thunder defense also made it difficult for the Pacers to overturn an 81-68 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Tyrese Haliburton vowed to "dust" himself off and better after his team's heartbreaking Game 7 loss.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

