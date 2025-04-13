Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull look to imitate Michael Jordan and Steph Curry as she discloses their on-road golfing plans during WNBA 2025

Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull plan to play golf regularly, just as Michael Jordan and Steph Curry do. Ahead of the 2025 season, Clark spoke in an interview with "Under The Umbrellas" during a visit to Augusta National Golf Club, where she revealed their plans to follow in the footsteps of both NBA greats this year.

She noted that some players on other WNBA teams play golf, but it's something she hasn't done yet. CC then opened up on what Lexie Hull had said to her about them trying it out.

"I know there's some people that take their clubs on the road," she said (Timestamp: 7:27). "I haven't quite done that. I'm usually too focused on basketball, but Lexi Hull, one of my teammates, was talking to me."

"She's like, 'We're taking our clubs on the road this year. Like, we're trying to hit all these different golf courses.' I'm like, 'Okay, we'll go to some places.' So, yeah. I mean, maybe we'll try to get some different courses in, but it's fun that I get to have teammates that enjoy it, too, and we can, you know, make time to do that together as well."

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull have developed a good friendship that extends beyond playing for the Fever as teammates. The duo has been seen together outside the court often and it appears they want to strengthen their bond in the upcoming season.

Caitlin Clark recounts stories of Jordan and Curry that nudged her closer to golf

During the same interview, Caitlin Clark recounted stories of Michael Jordan and Steph Curry making positive impacts on the court after playing golf and how that has drawn her closer to the sport. She said:

"So, I always hear these old stories of like Michael Jordan taking his clubs on the road playing 36 [points] or even today, Steph Curry always travels with his golf clubs. ... I think one of my favorite stories is when Steph Curry - I think it was the playoffs, and I think it was the finals.

"They had just lost and he didn't play very well and the next day, they had off and he didn't want to go to the gym, he wanted to go to the golf course and just hit balls and then the next day, he came out and had like 45 points and shot really well."

According to her, playing golf can bring calm to professional athletes while increasing their competitiveness. It looks like something Caitlin Clark is intent on doing to improve her game this season. In 2024-25, she averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Fever.

