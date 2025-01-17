  • home icon
  Caitlin Clark makes another public appearance with boyfriend Connor McCaffery as Fever star's love for sports takes centerstage

Caitlin Clark makes another public appearance with boyfriend Connor McCaffery as Fever star's love for sports takes centerstage

By Mike Murillo
Modified Jan 17, 2025 02:25 GMT
Caitlin Clark and boyfriend Connor McCaffery enjoy watching a game volleyball. -- Photo by GETTY
Caitlin Clark and boyfriend Connor McCaffery enjoy watching a game volleyball. -- Photo by GETTY

Indiana Fever All-Star guard Caitlin Clark and boyfriend Connor McCaffery showcased the true sports lovers that they are by lending their support for the newly created Pro Volleyball Federation.

The two were spotted on Thursday in the stands of the Fishers Event Center in Indiana catching the game of Indy Ignite against Grand Rapids Rise, with the home team eventually winning the game in straight sets.

Caitlin Clark's presence in the PVF game is further manifestation of her passion for sports. Apart from basketball, golf is close to her heart. She even participated in a pro-am tournament after her impressive WNBA rookie season. She is also into softball, volleyball, tennis and soccer.

The former Iowa star lived up to the hype that surrounded her in her first year in the WNBA, breaking numerous league records, including for rookie scoring and assist, which she punctuated by winning the Rookie of the Year award and finishing fourth in MVP voting.

She finished her rookie campaign with numbers of 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (league-high), 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 40 games. With her steady solid play, she helped the fever return to the playoffs after eight years.

Boyfriend McCaffery, meanwhile, is now an assistant coach with the Butler men's basketball team after working for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA.

Sports a big part in Caitlin Clark's relationship with Connor McCaffery

That Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery were together in another sporting event was not at all surprising since sports is a big part of their relationship.

The couple met at the University of Iowa, where they played collegiate ball. Clark became a collegiate basketball legend with the Hawkeyes, finishing her career as the NCAA Division 1's all-time leading scorer, men and women. McCaffery, for his part, had averages of 4.5 points, 3.2 assists and three rebounds spread across six years with the men's basketball team.

In one of her interviews last year, following McCaffery's hiring as an assistant at Butler, Caitlin Clark highlighted how basketball, or sports in general, plays a role in growing her relationship with her boyfriend

She said:

"Super excited for him [being an assistant at Butler]. Obviously his basketball knowledge is pretty good and it makes it fun to bounce ideas off each other..."

As part of her offseason, Clark also attends Butler's games whenever possible to lend her support to McCaffery and the rest of the Bulldogs, who are currently 10th in the Big East with an 8-10 record.

She is also working on her game in preparation for his sophomore year in the WNBA following a spectacular rookie season.

Edited by Mike Murillo
