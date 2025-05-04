Caitlin Clark makes feelings clear to Fever teammates on Carver-Hawkeye Arena - "Loudest arena you've ever played in"

Caitlin Clark has become an inspiration for fans around the world, especially for people in Iowa and Indianapolis. The Fever guard spent a successful college basketball career where she won numerous individual accolades and broke several records while playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Fever have started their preseason and will compete against the Brazil Women's National team in their second preseason game. The game will be held at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, allowing Clark to visit her alma mater's home court.

On Sunday, the Fever's X account shared a clip featuring a brief Caitlin Clark interview where the Rookie of the Year revealed talking to her teammates about the great atmosphere at the Hawkeyes' area.

"I was telling Lexie [Hull] and some of the other girls this other day is like, this will be the loudest arena you have ever played in," Clark said. "They're going to scream, they're going to cheer, when I tell them to get up, they are going to get up. So it'll be fun to get to go back there."

The Fever guard also showed gratitude for the people who have supported her through her college career and revealed that she was glad to take the Fever to the Hawkeyes arena.

Fever coach Stephanie White provides update on Caitlin Clark's leg injury

The Indiana Fever made some big moves during this offseason and one of them was bringing in former Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White as the new Fever head coach. The Fever vs. Mystics preseason game on Saturday was White's first showing since assuming her position.

The Fever did a great job and secured a win with a final score of 79-74 in overtime. However, Caitlin Clark was only able to watch her teammates from the sidelines as she was ruled out with a leg injury.

After the game, ESPN's Michael Voepel reported White's statements on Clark's injury and her chances to participate in the next preseason game against Brazil on Sunday.

"As far as a status update, she's had a lot of progress in the last 24 hours, and that was our goal," White said. "We'll see what happens and how she feels after the workouts that she went through today. Hopefully, she'll be ready to go."

The preseason game on Saturday was Caitlin Clark's first game that she had missed in her career in the last six years. She played in all 40 games in her rookie season and never missed a game during her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

