Caitlin Clark makes history, joining Sabrina Ionescu and Candace Parker in hallowed record

While the Indiana Fever hasn't been picking up wins yet, rookie phenom Caitlin Clark is lighting up the WNBA. Following a tough loss to the Seattle Storm, Clark achieved a remarkable feat, becoming only the third player in league history to score over 85 points and dish out more than 25 assists in the first five games of their career, joining the duo of Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever endured another tough loss in the early 2024 WNBA season, dropping their record to 0-5. The recent defeats have been especially challenging, with the last two games decided by just six points combined.

Clark led the Fever with 21 points in their fifth matchup against the Seattle Storm, despite injuring her left foot earlier in the game. She was struggling at first against Seattle, however, in the third quarter, she sparked a rally. The Fever built a 60-58 advantage going into the fourth quarter but ultimately lost the game 85-83.

Joining the ranks of Sabrina Ionescu and Candace Parker, Caitlin Clark has quickly made her mark in the WNBA. Balancing scoring and playmaking with remarkable skill, she finished her first week in the league with the highest average for a rookie at 17.0 points per game. She was voted the No. 3 rookie by multiple outlets, indicating the high level of talent in this year's rookie class. While Clark has already made an impact on the floor, her journey to reaching her true potential in the WNBA is just beginning.

Charles Barkley says WNBA players need to give Caitlin her flowers

Charles Barkley, known for his outspokenness, recently took to "Inside the NBA" to commend WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark. However, his message extended beyond Clark, serving as a call to action for the entire league.

Following reports of negativity surrounding Clark after her fifth-straight loss against the Seattle Storm, Barkley voiced his support in his own cheeky way. The NBA legend highlighted her impact on the development of the WNBA and the positive impact she's having on the league. He urged the league and the players to celebrate Clark's impact, saying:

"You woman out there, y'all petty, man... Y'all should be thanking [Caitlin Clark] for getting y'all a*s private charters. All the money and visibility she's bringing to the WNBA."

Expand Tweet

Barkley's comments ring true to some extent, and they highlight significant strides being made in women's basketball. For the first time, all 12 WNBA teams have charter flights, a monumental step forward for the league. Additionally, Caitlin Clark's $20 million deal with Nike brings tremendous encouragement to WNBA players and women's basketball as a whole.