Caitlin Clark melts hearts with loving reply to boyfriend Connor McCaffery's sweet 2-year anniversary tribute

Caitlin Clark melted hearts with a loving reply to her boyfriend Connor McCaffery's Instagram post celebrating their second anniversary. On Thursday, McCaffery shared a monochrome picture on his Instagram to commemorate the day her relationship with the Indiana Fever guard turned two years old.

He paid tribute to his partner and his relationship in the caption of his upload.

"2 years ♾️ keep being u 🖤"

The image, taken from behind, shows McCaffery and Clark walking on the street while holding hands. The Fever Star later commented on the post, sharing her thoughts on her boyfriend's affectionate gesture.

"Love you 💓" Clark wrote.

Caitlin Clark comments on her boyfriend's second anniversary post. (Credits: @connor_m30/Instagram)

Connor's brother, Patrick McCaffery, who plays for Butler University, also dropped in the comment section and jokingly asked his brother to credit him for the picture.

"no photo cred? wtf"

Hawkeyes player Jada Gyamfi also expressed her thoughts on the couple's second anniversary post in a comment.

"So much love"

Patrick McCaffery and Jada Gyamfi comment on Connor's IG post. (Credits: @connor_m30/Instagram)

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery started dating in April of 2023 while they were students at the University of Iowa. However, the couple did not make their relationship public until four months later.

The Fever guard was the one to break the news on her relationship status to her fans after she shared pictures with her boyfriend featuring them on a boat.

Caitlin Clark's Gatorade endeavour takes place at her boyfriend Connor McCaffery's workplace

Caitlin Clark has undoubtedly become a basketball sensation after her stellar rookie season in the WNBA. The Fever guard's soaring popularity has led to lucrative endorsement deals with the top brands in the sports industry.

One of those brands is Gatorade, which first partnered with Clark though a NIL deal during her final season at Iowa. Since then, the company has heavily promoted the Feer guard as a marquee athlete, culminating in a 150-foot banner in downtown Indianapolis.

For the brand's latest project involving the Rookie of the Year, they decided to film a commercial, which was filmed at the Butler Bulldogs’ Hinkle Fieldhouse, the workplace of Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.

McCaffery joined Butler University as the assistant coach in September 2024 after having a good career with the Iowa Hawkeyes Men's basketball team in the D1 NCAA tournament.

He chose coaching as his preferred career instead of declaring for the NBA draft. McCaffery served as the Basketball Development Coordinator for the Indiana Pacers last season before taking up the position as the assistant coach.

