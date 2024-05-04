Caitlin Clark Nike Shoes: Did Fever No. 1 pick debut her signature sneakers vs Wings in preseason? Taking a closer look 

Caitlin Clark is undoubtedly the most popular women’s basketball player on the planet right now. She made her debut for the Indiana Fevers on Friday night in a preseason game, but Clark’s team lost.

However, a lot of focus was on Clark and the shoes she was wearing. While many suggested that she would debut her signature shoes, that wasn't the case. Instead, she was wearing a pair of Kobe 6s for her preseason debut.

For those unaware, Caitlin Clark had offers from several brands to sign with them. Puma expressed interest before withdrawing on getting to know that the bidding would commence at $3 million annually.

Under Armour proposed a $16 million deal spanning four years, while Adidas tabled a $6 million contract for the same period, both including a signature shoe component.

However, Clark ended up signing with Nike for $28 million in a deal that would span across eight years. Moreover, the WNBA star will also get her signature shoe as well. That said, her signature shoe has not been released as of yet, and it remains to be seen when it comes out.

JJ Redick draws parallels between Caitlin Clark’s arrival in the WNBA and other historic sports moments

Former NBA star JJ Redick has shared his thoughts on Clark's arrival in the league. Redick was a first-round, 11th-overall pick by the Orlando Magic in 2006.

In an episode of "The Old Man and the Three" podcast hosted by JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, the former Orlando Magic star suggested that Clark, who is making her way into the WNBA, is related to "other important moments in sports." He said:

"I think about this moment, as it relates to other important moments. If you paid attention this college basketball season, you know that Clark is a media driver. She's a ratings driver."

The former NBA star spoke about how the hype around Caitlin Clark's arrival in the WNBA is strikingly similar to NBA greats like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan. He said:

"The league, in some ways, can be traced back to Magic (Johnson) and Larry (Bird), and Michael (Jordan)," the former NBA star discussed. "Caitlin Clark is one of those types of athletes. Athletes we have seen in the last three or four years."

With such high expectations on Clark’s shoulders, it will be interesting to see how she fares in her rookie year.