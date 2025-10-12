  • home icon
  Caitlin Clark rallies behind Chicago Cubs with heartfelt 3-word public shoutout

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 12, 2025 02:28 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn
Caitlin Clark rallies behind Chicago Cubs with heartfelt 3-word public shoutout (Image source: Imagn)

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is rooting for the Chicago Cubs to make it to the National League Championship Series. The Cubs are battling the Milwaukee Brewers in a do-or-die Game 5 of their National League Division Series on Saturday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The two-time WNBA All-Star posted a three-word tweet on Saturday. The winner on Saturday will face the LA Dodgers in the NLCS, which will begin on Monday in Los Angeles.

"Come on Cubbies!!!!!" Clark wrote.
Clark has been known to be a Cubs fan and has thrown out first pitches for the team and its Triple-A affiliate, the Iowa Cubs. The WNBA superstar played for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2020 until 2024.

In her second season in the league, Clark has only played 13 games due to several injuries. On Sept. 4, she announced on social media that she would not return during the 2025 season.

Despite not having their best player and being hounded with several other injuries, the Fever finished the season as the No. 6 seed with a 24-20 record. Pundits and fans have labeled Indiana's postseason as a Cinderella run. The Fever eliminated the No. 3 Atlanta Dream in the first round and pushed the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces to five games in the semifinals.

Caitlin Clark on how she will spend the offseason

During the Indiana Fever's exit interviews on Oct. 2, Caitlin Clark addressed her offseason plans amid her injury recovery. She also referenced preparing for "USA Basketball stuff."

"I think you always explore every opportunity, and I haven't made any decisions, and I don't know what that's necessarily going to look like for me," Clark said on Oct. 2. "There's some USA Basketball stuff that is probably my top priority right now that I need to prepare for, and I think that will help me prepare for next season too."

There were rumors recently that Caitlin Clark might play in the second season of Unrivaled. Speculations increased as the 3-on-3 league revealed 46 of the 48 players in its second season. Fans and pundits have predicted that the final two spots are for Clark and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.

However, Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile reported on Oct. 2 that Clark is not expected to join the second season of the league co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Unrivaled executive vice president and general manager Clare Duwelius said that they are still pursuing "productive negotiations" with multiple candidates for the final spots.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

