Caitlin Clark reveals her favorite basketball movie ever in reply to 2× Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning

Caitlin Clark revealed her favorite basketball movie to the fans. On Thursday, the New York Giants' X handle shared a clip from the latest episode of 'The Eli Manning Show,' featuring Clark. In the video, the Indiana Fever star participated in a rapid-fire game with the two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.

Manning asked the WNBA Rookie of the Year to choose between two sports movies based on her personal preference. The former NFL star named many sports classics and during one of those questions, the Fever star revealed her favorite basketball movie.

Manning asked Clark to choose between 'Air Bud' or 'Like Mike' and the Fever guard chose 'Like Mike.'

"Like Mike is my favorite basketball movie," Clark said.

After responding, Clark immediately clarified that the 2002 film starring Bow Wow in the lead role is one of her favorite basketball movies. In the very next question, Manning asked Clark to choose between Michael Jordan-starring 'Space Jam' and the 1986 sports classic 'Hoosiers.'

The Fever guard's response surprised the two-time Super Bowl MVP. She selected 'Space Jam' over the sports classic telling the story of a small-town high school's basketball team in Indiana and their journey to the state championship finals.

Caitlin Clark clarified that she grew up on 'Space Jam' and that gave the movie an edge over the 'Hoosiers.'

Caitlin Clark loses to two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning in arcade basketball

During another segment of 'The Eli Manning Show's latest episode, Caitlin Clark went up against Manning in a game of 'Pop-A-Shot' or arcade basketball. The Fever star and the two-time Super Bowl champion started shooting the balls in the arcade machine's hoop.

The Fever guard provided an early disclaimer, highlighting that she was not very good at arcade basketball. However, Eli and his co-host did not believe her and the duo started the game.

As the timer expired, Clark ended up with 51 points while Manning stood at 76, claiming the win. The Fever guard accepted defeat and hyped up Manning for the win.

"Wow! give it up for Eli," Clark said. (1:40)

Later on, she joked about the former NFL star giving her lessons on shooting the ball.

Caitlin Cark has had an amazing rookie season run with the Indiana Fever, where she won the Rookie of the Year honor and led the league in the assists leaderboard.

Clark will be entering her sophomore year in WNBA, and the Fever front office has done their best to get her the help she needs to make a championship run this season.

They have brought in veteran talents with championship experience like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. So, the Fever fans can look forward to a fruitful run next season.

