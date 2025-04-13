Caitlin Clark reveals her favorite Steph Curry story as Fever superstar draws inspiration from GOAT shooter 

Caitlin Clark has been on the lookout for havens that she could go to whenever she feels strained out on the basketball court. With her visit to the Augusta Masters, she may have now found that through a different sport.

Talking on the "Under The Umbrellas" show hosted by Kira K. Dixon, Clark revealed her favorite story of NBA superstar Steph Curry in which he used golf to reconnect with himself following a bad playoff game. Clark then said that she wanted to emulate what Curry did and how he found peace on the golf course.

“I think, understanding how much I enjoy this, and how peaceful it is is such a nice way to get away from basketball and what your reality is every single day. Just to do something to calm your mind and be away from people,” Clark said.

“One of my favorite stories is when Steph Curry…had just lost and he didn’t play very well. The next day they had off and he didn’t wanna go to the gym he wanted to go to the golf course..Next day he came out and had 45 points,” she added.

Clark could be referring to an instance when Curry and his then-teammate, Andre Iguodala, went golfing after the Golden State Warriors went down 2-1 in the 2015 playoffs. After the golf side games, the Warriors won two straight games and cruised to Curry’s first of four NBA championships.

Curry has been known to be an astounding golfer, playing the sport whenever he can, especially during offseasons. In 2023, he even won PGA’s Ambassador of Golf award, testifying to his love of the sport.

Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for the Fever last season, to be a first-time WNBA All-Star and become the Rookie of the Year.

Caitlin Clark looks to get stronger for the 2025 WNBA season

The 2025 WNBA season is coming up and Caitlin Clark has been ramping up her preparation for her sophomore season. During a "Bird and Turasi" telecast on April 7, Clark revealed that she is currently working on getting stronger for the next season.

"Trying to get stronger, a lot of time in the weight room. It's something I kind of enjoy, so it's been pretty easy for me to spend time in there and really work on that part of my game,” she said.

The 23-year-old is expected to be the main cog for the Fever’s run next season, in which the team is one of the favorites for the title.

