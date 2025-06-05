  • home icon
  • Caitlin Clark reveals potential return timeline from quad injury following 3-game absence from Fever lineup

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Jun 05, 2025 19:49 GMT
The Indiana Fever received encouraging news about Caitlin Clark's injury. The star guard, who has been out since the New York Liberty game on May 24, has already missed three matchups since she was ruled out for at least two weeks.

On Thursday, ESPN's Alexa Philippou reported that Clark said firsthand that she was making progress and hopes to return to the court soon.

"Caitlin Clark says she’ll be reevaluated this weekend and is making progress as she looks to return from her quad strain. Said playing Tuesday vs. Atlanta is a possibility but they’re going to go based on how she feels," Philippou tweeted.
According to Fever reporter Chloe Peterson, Clark revealed that she felt the pain after the Liberty game, and the injury was confirmed following an MRI.

"Adrenaline covers up a lot of stuff when you're in the heat of battle, and after the game, I had some pain, then we got an MRI, and it gave me the result I didn’t want to see," Peterson tweeted on Thursday.
Indiana will face the Chicago Sky on Saturday before the game against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
