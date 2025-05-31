Caitlin Clark's coach Stephanie White makes blunt statement as Fever lose 3 players to injury: "Nobody feels sorry"

The Indiana Fever have endured a turbulent start to their 2025 WNBA campaign, with injuries piling up and threatening to derail their season early on. Caitlin Clark’s absence was already a major setback, but things went from bad to worse on Friday night, sparking concern among fans.

In a brutal turn of events, the Fever lost two more key players during their narrow 85-83 loss to the Connecticut Sun. Veteran guard Sydney Colson exited in the first quarter with a left leg injury, while Sophie Cunningham was helped off the court in the fourth after injuring her right ankle.

Following the game, head coach Stephanie White didn’t hold back. Speaking with raw honesty, White acknowledged the adversity her team is facing and called the situation an early "gut check moment” for the Fever.

"Nobody feels sorry for you, we can’t feel sorry for ourselves," White said. "There’s no question…were getting adversity right now…it’s early enough in the season we get to find a chance to get a gut check moment, and to find out who we’re going to be throughout adversity."

Addressing the injuries to her latest sidelined players, White didn’t provide any concrete updates. She mentioned that she saw Colson in the locker room following the game but noted that Cunningham was not present when the team returned to the locker room after the final buzzer.

Stephanie White delivers clear cut message amid Caitlin Clark and Co's injury woes

In another candid remark, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White emphasized the importance of focusing on what the team can control. With Caitlin Clark and Co. slipping to ninth place in the league standings and holding a 2-4 record, she acknowledged the urgency for the team to stay on the path on growth.

"We cant control the injuries…who’s on or off the floor….we also have to control the things we can control on the floor and grow in those areas," White said.

Meanwhile, Clark is expected to miss a few more games before being reevaluated for her quad injury. Initially sidelined for two weeks, fans remain hopeful that the Fever star will return shortly after that timeline. As for Colson and Cunningham, the team has yet to release an official update on their injury status.

