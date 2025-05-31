What happened to Sophie Cunningham? Caitlin Clark's Fever in panic mode as star guard limps to locker room with brutal injury

The Indiana Fever were hit with two significant injury setbacks during their narrow 85–83 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday. Star guard Sophie Cunningham was helped off the court in the fourth quarter after veteran point guard Sydney Colson had already exited the game in the opening period.

Ad

Cunningham went down at the 6:05 mark of the fourth quarter, clutching her right ankle in visible pain. Fever medical staff rushed to her aid as she remained on the floor grimacing for an extended period. She was eventually helped up and limped to the locker room with assistance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Her injury came just two quarters after Colson suffered a left leg injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Colson's exit early in the first quarter had led to increased minutes for Cunningham, who made the most of her extended role before going down.

Cunningham finished with 10 points in 27 minutes, shooting 1 of 5 from the field, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc. She was perfect from the free-throw line, going 7-for-7 and also contributed two assists and one rebound before her night was cut short by injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More