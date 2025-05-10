Caitlin Clark rocks "Boom Baby" gear and leads Fever's heartfelt shoutout to Pacers

In a video shared by the Indiana Fever on social media on Friday, Caitlin Clark and Co. sent a heartfelt shoutout to the Indiana Pacers ahead of their Game 3 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ad

Led by Clark, the Fever players were seen rocking the Pacers' "Boom Baby!" shirt as they shared their support for their NBA counterparts.

Ad

Trending

The Indiana Pacers' shirt is a nod to their longtime coach and broadcaster Slick Leonard's infamous catch phrase of "Boom, Baby!" The Pacers even had the phrase painted on the sidelines of the court they used for home NBA Cup games this season.

Despite the heartfelt support from their WNBA counterparts, the Pacers lost Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals to go 2-1 in the series. They will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in Game 4 on Sunday.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever prepare to face the Atlanta Dream on Saturday in their final preseason game before they kick off their 2025 campaign against the Chicago Sky on May 17.

Caitlin Clark on handling pressure ahead of 2025 WNBA season

Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA last year with a lot of expectations after a historic collegiate career. However, the star guard matched the hype and delivered a historic rookie campaign, breaking several WNBA records.

Ad

This time , fans have even more expectations after the Indiana Fever made big moves in the offseason to get Clark the necessary support to lead them to a deeper run in 2025.

Speaking to reporters after a practice session on Thursday, the 2024 Rookie of the Year shared how she and the Fever will deal with the increased pressure to perform in the upcoming season.

"There's always expectations and pressure to perform. ... We understand the spotlight," Caitlin Clark said. "People expect this team to win, and that's exactly what we want to do for our fans and this organization.

Ad

"Me personally, I wouldn’t want it any other way," Clark added. "We get to show up every single night, and there's people cheering for us. And you get to play the game you love. So, if there is that pressure, it’s just something you embrace. ... You just rise to the occasion because you wouldn’t want it any other way."

Ad

Ad

Caitlin Clark concluded her rookie season averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals, shooting 41.7% from the field, including 34.4% from deep, as she led the Indiana Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Heading into her sophomore year with the experience and a reformed team, fans are excited to see how Clark delivers in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.