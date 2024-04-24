Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery ecstatic as Pacers steal road game vs Bucks

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery celebrated the Indiana Pacers' 125-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their first-round series. The Pacers tied the series 1-1 heading into Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4. Clark plays for the Indiana Fever, which is under the same ownership as the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam had another scorching performance for the Pacers, finishing with 37 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Tyrese Haliburton had a quiet 12 points and 12 assists, while Myles Turner added 22 points and seven rebounds.

McCaffery, who works for the Pacers, was ecstatic with the team's win. They stole homecourt advantage and will play the next two games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They have a chance of taking control of the series, with Giannis Antetokounmpo still doubtful to play for the Bucks.

Connor McCaffery shared this on his Instagram stories.

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend works for the Indiana Pacers

Caitlin Clark is the latest superstar to arrive in the state of Indiana. She was selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. It was the perfect situation for Clark professionally and personally.

Professionally, the Fever have the perfect player to pair with Clark in Aliyah Boston. They have a chance to build around the two first overall picks and make things great in Indiana again.

Meanwhile, Clark will be close to her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, who lives in Indianapolis. McCaffery is employed by the Pacers as a team assistant. He started working there in September, helping scouts and coaches with film, reports and more.

"It's a way in. It's an entry-level job. You've got to work hard and work your way up. That's obviously what I want to do. I'm really excited. I want to get away and try to learn from someone else, somewhere else.

"I've always been under my dad's shadow and tutelage. Now, learning from someone like coach Carlisle and the assistants they have there, they're all good basketball minds," McCaffery said. [H/T ESPN]

Caitlin Clark has the Pacers beating the Bucks in the first round

In her introductory press conference last week, Caitlin Clark was asked about the Indiana Pacers' first-round playoff matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. She admitted that she's supporting the Pacers because her boyfriend works for them.

The Iowa legend has Indiana beating the Bucks in the series, and they're three wins away after their Game 2 triumph. Here's what Clark said about the Pacers-Bucks series:

"I think coach Carlile has been tremendous for them, and it's been a lot of fun to watch and you know, I hope they beat the Bucks," Clark said. [13:40 - 13:48]