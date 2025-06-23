Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend highlights Tyrese Haliburton’s breathtaking playoff run after Game 7 heartbreak

Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, praised Tyrese Haliburton’s breathtaking playoff run after the Indiana Pacers lost Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the OKC Thunder. McCaffery highlighted Haliburton’s stellar play by sharing a video of Pacers coach Rick Carlisle.

In the video shared by Clark’s boyfriend on Instagram, Carlisle can be heard giving Haliburton his flowers.

"He authored one of the great individual playoff runs in the history of the NBA, with dramatic play after dramatic play. It was just something that no one’s ever seen,” Carlisle said. “And did it as one of 17. That's the beautiful thing about him. As great a player as he is, it's always a team thing. And so, our hearts go out to him, but so proud of everyone."

Connor McCaffery has worked for the Indiana Pacers in the past, serving as their Basketball Development Coordinator during the 2023-24 season. He left the team in September 2024 to become an assistant coach at Butler University.

Haliburton made 22 appearances in the 2025 playoffs, recording 17.7 points, 9.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46.1% from the field. He also boasted a solid assist-to-turnover ratio, committing just 2.4 turnovers per game.

The Pacers guard hit a game-winning shot in all four of Indiana’s series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and OKC Thunder.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Tyrese Haliburton’s heartbreaking injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals

Caitlin Clark also showed support for Tyrese Haliburton after he went down with an apparent Achilles injury during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Clark posted a picture of Haliburton on her Instagram and used a combination of emojis to show that she is praying for the Pacers' star:

“ ♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🙏🙏🙏.”

Caitlin Clark's Instagram story

Clark attended many of the Pacers’ playoff games this year to show support for Tyrese Haliburton and Co. The Indiana stars are friends off the court, and Haliburton is also often spotted at the Fever's games.

This season, Caitlin Clark is recording 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. She has led the Fever to the seventh (6-7) spot in the standings. Clark and Co. will return to the court to take on the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

