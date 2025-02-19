Caitlin Clark's coach Stephanie White makes feelings clear on 'addressing elephants in the room' after Brianna Turner signing

Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White isn't afraid to address the elephants in the revamped locker room. The Fever had an incredible offseason after they re-signed Kelsey Mitchell and added DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson, moves that appeased the fanbase.

However, one signing that stood out and faced tremendous backlash was their latest addition of former Brianna Turner. The Fever signed her on a one-year unprotected contract worth $85,000. Turner has had online run-ins with Clark and Fever fans amid their rivalry against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky last season. Many believe Turner wouldn't be a good addition to the locker room dynamics.

However, on Tuesday, Fever coach Stephanie White made her feelings clear about handling the players. During an appearance on the "Sports Media with Richard Deitsch" show, White said:

"From our coaching perspective, you know, we'll just continue to be very transparent in our communication. We will address the elephants in the room. You know, certainly, we're not afraid to do that."

Adding experience, size, and defense around Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell were some of Stephanie White's and the front office's top priorities. While fans didn't necessarily like the Brianna Turner acquisition, her skills as one of the best defensive players in the frontcourt could be critical to the team's success.

With White assuring fans that she will handle difficult conversations with players if needed, this signing could turn out to be decisive if she meshes well with everyone.

Fever coach Stephanie White makes feelings clear on protecting Caitlin Clark

Fever coach Stephanie White is well aware of what Caitlin Clark has to go through daily with the mass following she has. Clark has been at the receiving end of tremendous criticism and praise since her WNBA debut.

The noise around her can be damning to her growth, but White believes her superstar player has done an excellent job of carrying herself through everything. With her second season fast approaching and a title pursuit on for the Fever, White is ensuring Clark has a smooth ride by protecting her "peace." Here's what she said on "Sports Media with Richard Deitsch" show about this:

"We want to protect her, certainly help protect her peace and then help her continue to grown on the basketball court."

Caitlin Clark has become one of the most polarizing basketball athletes. Every move she makes and everything she says is under the scanner in this day and age of social media, making it crucial for coach Stephanie White and the Fever to ensure they can cut the outside noise surrounding their most valuable player.

