Caitlin Clark’s coach Stephanie White spotlights Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg’s message against hate ahead of Super Bowl

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White reacted to a Super Bowl commercial starring NFL legend Tom Brady and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. The commercial is part of a campaign by Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS).

The campaign is aimed at encouraging people to reject all forms of hate. After doing the same in 2024, the foundation brought two major names in 2025 to try to make a bigger statement not only in the NFL but the world of American sports.

Stephanie White shared the post on her Instagram story, seemingly agreeing and supporting the message the commercial tried to send. She didn't add an extra message.

In 2024, their campaign was aimed at highlighting the importance of speaking out against social injustice. They were established in 2019 and have committed to combat several issues.

Stephanie White is part of a WNBA franchise that was surrounded by controversy last season. Caitlin Clark was subjected to criticism due to her race and sexuality while some claim some of her supporters were racist.

White is ready to lead a new project for a team that is looking better by the day and she's excited about one of her new players.

Stephanie White welcomes DeWanna Bonner to Indiana Fever

Stephanie White was ecstatic to learn about DeWanna Bonner's arrival at the Indiana Fever. She signed with the team as a free agent, joining Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard, Jaelyn Brown and Sydney Colson.

The former Connecticut Sun coach shared a story with a one-word message to celebrate Bonner's landing.

More than that, she shared a video posted by the Fever's Instagram account welcoming the veteran.

Stephanie White reveals favorite part of early experience coaching Caitlin Clark

White is really committed to this team and helping Caitlin Clark unlock her potential. During an interview at the end of January, she showered the guard with praise.

"It's been great (coaching Caitlin)," White said in an interview with Forbes Sports' Tony East. "She's a hard worker. She's a perfectionist. She wants to be great and when you have somebody who is willing to put in the work, somebody who's willing to be coached, somebody who wants to be great, the sky is the limit. We've enjoyed working with her. She's going to continue to get better and continue to grow."

This partnership makes Fever fans dream about a WNBA championship this season, and for years to come.

