Caitlin Clark's drops pointed reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner against Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 5

Caitlin Clark reacted to Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner over Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday. The Indiana Pacers went up against the Milwaukee Bucks for the final time this year after beating them in Game 5 of their first-round matchup. While many believed that Antetokounmpo being back in the playoffs meant that the Pacers would lose, Haliburton proved otherwise.

Ad

Throughout the series, the Bucks only managed to secure one win. This was thanks to Gary Trent Jr.'s huge performance to match Antetokoumpo's energy in Game 3.

Tyrese Haliburton made Indiana fans proud as he iced the game for the Pacers to advance to the semi-finals. One of the proud fans was a fellow Indiana player from the WNBA, Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever star showed her support on Instagram after the game-winner in OT.

Ad

Trending

Caitlin Clark's Instagram stories

Clark reposted a clip of Haliburton taking it strong to the hoop in the final seconds of overtime to win Game 5 for the Pacers. The Fever star jotted down multiple "hush" emojis in her Instagram story.

Ad

Caitlin Clark in attendance for Game 5 between Pacers and Bucks

It was a huge moment for Indiana as they were one win away from advancing to the semi-finals ahead of Game 5. Clark was in attendance on Tuesday to witness the historic moment between the Pacers and Bucks.

At some point during the game, the media caught Caitlin sitting next to Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the Pacers advancing to the semi-finals, this might get Caitlin Clark's motor running for the upcoming 2025 WNBA season. Last year, Clark, who was a rookie at the time, led the Fever to their first playoff appearance in eight seasons.

Despite getting knocked out of the postseason, Caitlin deserves all the praise for her hard work to put Indiana back on the WNBA map.

"It was an adjustment sure, because I was so used to playing minutes for, well, basically a year of my life. That's all I did," Clark said. "So the rest was good. I thought it was going to feel long, and it really didn't. We were in here all the time.

Ad

"But that rest aspect, just getting my body where it needed to be and really on things I needed to work on was super important. But I'm ready to compete again."

Clark also expressed her readiness to get back into competition next season as she will attempt to recreate what the Pacers have been doing this season, if not better. The 2025 WNBA season is set to commence on May 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More