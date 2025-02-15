Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate NaLyssa Smith ends break-up rumors with gf DiJonai Carrington after Valentine's Day post 

Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate NaLyssa Smith has been in the spotlight lately amid rumors of her breakup with her girlfriend, DiJonai Carrington. Eagled-eyed fans on WNBA Twitter spotted that the couple, who will team up with the Dallas Wings in the 2025 season, have unfollowed each other. Moreover, they also took down posts with each other, fueling rumors of their breakup.

However, on the most romantic day of the year, Valentine's Day, Smith seemingly ended the speculation about her relationship. She uploaded an Instagram story with Carrington with a prompt that said, "Ur Valentine." Here's the story (via @nalyssasmith on IG):

NaLyssa Smith's Instagram story with girlfriend DiJonai Carrington.

NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington have had an up-and-down history. They weren't together before the last season started. However, they patched things up shortly and have been together since, barring the recent rumors circulating about their relationship going south.

NaLyssa Smith leaves Caitlin Clark and Fever to join girlfriend DiJonai Carrington on Wings

NaLyssa Smith is no longer with Caitlin Clark and the Fever. She joined the Dallas Wings this offseason in a four-team trade, where she will be playing with her girlfriend, DiJonai Carrington, for the first time in the WNBA. The deal saw the Fever land Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham, with Satou Sabally going to Phoenix.

Smith spent her entire WNBA career with the Fever until last season. She was a starter last year. However, after a career-low season following Caitlin Clark's arrival, the Fever deemed Smith finding a new home was ideal in this situation. Smith spent three years in Indiana. In 103 appearances and 97 starts, she averaged 13.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, shooting 45.8%, including 33.0% from 3.

After Smith's departure, Indiana cleared space in return to sign DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson in free agency. They leaned on adding more experience and veteran leadership after falling short in the playoffs. The Fever were swept in the first round by current coach Stephanie White's Connecticut Sun team.

